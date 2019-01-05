Sydney Test, Day 3: Interesting numbers

January 05, 2019 16:43 IST

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 56 wickets against Australia, the most by a left-arm spinner from the subcontinent in his first 10 Tests against Australia, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: The Indians celebrate Shaun Marsh's wicket, caught by Ajinkya Rahane, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja at 8. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

79 Marcus Harris' score -- the highest by any Australian batsman in the series.

If no one surpasses him in the Test, it will be the lowest highest score for Australia in a series since 1890 when Jack Barrett made an unbeaten 67 in two-match series against England.

22.40 Shaun Marsh's Test batting average against India -- 605 runs in 27 innings without a hundred.

Against all other opponents he averages 42.56 -- 1,660 runs in 41 innings with six hundreds!

1 Number of century stands for Australia in the series so far.

In the 2014-2015 series Australia had seven century stands by the end of the third Test!

0 Number of Australian batsmen to score a hundred in the series.

If no Australian batsman reaches the three figure mark at the SCG, it will be the first such instance against India in a series of 4 matches or more outside India.