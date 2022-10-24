South Africa's T20 World Cup records

South Africa's run to the T20 World Cup has been anything but flattering.
But Temba Bavuma and his men put their recent dismal show against India at the back as they began the warm-up in style as they beat New Zealand by 9 wickets before their second warm-up game against Bangladesh was called off.
Captain Bavuma's form will be a cause of concern for the Proteas. Their youngster Tristan Stubbs is the latest T20 sensation. While their batting is not the strongest, their bowling line-up reads names like Anrinch Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, among others, which is a formidable force.
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records
Batting and Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Temba Bavuma
|28
|27
|3
|565
|72
|23.54
|116.49
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Quinton de Kock
|72
|71
|8
|2032
|79*
|32.25
|134.12
|0
|13
|65
|15
|Reeza Hendricks
|48
|47
|1
|1372
|74
|29.82
|125.41
|0
|11
|20
|0
|Marco Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|12
|12
|12.00
|70.58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heinrich Klaasen
|36
|32
|6
|651
|81
|25.03
|147.61
|0
|4
|24
|3
|Keshav Maharaj
|21
|5
|1
|56
|41
|14.00
|107.69
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Aiden Markram
|26
|23
|4
|780
|70
|41.05
|151.16
|0
|8
|21
|0
|David Miller
|107
|93
|32
|2069
|106*
|33.91
|145.49
|2
|5
|76
|1
|Lungi Ngidi
|32
|7
|2
|12
|4
|2.40
|41.37
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Anrich Nortje
|24
|8
|3
|11
|4*
|2.20
|40.74
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Wayne Parnell
|48
|17
|11
|163
|29*
|27.16
|102.51
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|49
|19
|13
|137
|22
|22.83
|110.48
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Rilee Rossouw
|21
|20
|5
|558
|100*
|37.20
|152.87
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|57
|11
|7
|8
|4*
|2.00
|34.78
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Tristan Stubbs
|9
|6
|1
|142
|72
|28.40
|191.89
|0
|1
|5
|0
Standby players
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Bjorn Fortuin
|13
|6
|2
|40
|17*
|10.00
|125.00
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|38
|21
|6
|149
|27*
|9.93
|115.50
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Lizaad Williams
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2*
|57.14
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bowling
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Temba Bavuma
|28
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Quinton de Kock
|72
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Reeza Hendricks
|48
|6
|21
|0
|21.00
|-
|0
|Marco Jansen
|1
|24
|38
|1
|38.00
|9.50
|1-38
|0
|Heinrich Klaasen
|36
|6
|14
|0
|14.00
|-
|0
|Keshav Maharaj
|21
|431
|516
|19
|27.15
|7.18
|2-21
|0
|Aiden Markram
|26
|120
|148
|6
|24.66
|7.40
|3-21
|0
|David Miller
|107
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Lungi Ngidi
|32
|636
|945
|51
|18.52
|8.91
|5-39
|2
|Anrich Nortje
|24
|476
|595
|24
|24.79
|7.50
|3-8
|0
|Wayne Parnell
|48
|941
|1300
|52
|25.00
|8.28
|5-30
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|49
|1063
|1493
|54
|27.64
|8.42
|3-20
|0
|Rilee Rossouw
|21
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|57
|1240
|1478
|69
|21.42
|7.15
|5-24
|3
|Tristan Stubbs
|9
|6
|20
|0
|20.00
|-
|0
Standby players:
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Bjorn Fortuin
|13
|246
|270
|14
|19.28
|6.58
|3-16
|0
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|38
|670
|971
|45
|21.57
|8.69
|4-24
|1
|Lizaad Williams
|6
|142
|208
|9
|23.11
|8.78
|3-35
|0
Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured thumb and was replaced by Marco Jansen. Lizaad Williams was added to the standby list in Jansen's place.