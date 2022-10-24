South Africa's T20 World Cup records

South Africa's run to the T20 World Cup has been anything but flattering.

But Temba Bavuma and his men put their recent dismal show against India at the back as they began the warm-up in style as they beat New Zealand by 9 wickets before their second warm-up game against Bangladesh was called off.

Captain Bavuma's form will be a cause of concern for the Proteas. Their youngster Tristan Stubbs is the latest T20 sensation. While their batting is not the strongest, their bowling line-up reads names like Anrinch Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, among others, which is a formidable force.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting and Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Temba Bavuma 28 27 3 565 72 23.54 116.49 0 1 11 0 Quinton de Kock 72 71 8 2032 79* 32.25 134.12 0 13 65 15 Reeza Hendricks 48 47 1 1372 74 29.82 125.41 0 11 20 0 Marco Jansen 1 1 0 12 12 12.00 70.58 0 0 0 0 Heinrich Klaasen 36 32 6 651 81 25.03 147.61 0 4 24 3 Keshav Maharaj 21 5 1 56 41 14.00 107.69 0 0 11 0 Aiden Markram 26 23 4 780 70 41.05 151.16 0 8 21 0 David Miller 107 93 32 2069 106* 33.91 145.49 2 5 76 1 Lungi Ngidi 32 7 2 12 4 2.40 41.37 0 0 6 0 Anrich Nortje 24 8 3 11 4* 2.20 40.74 0 0 6 0 Wayne Parnell 48 17 11 163 29* 27.16 102.51 0 0 6 0 Kagiso Rabada 49 19 13 137 22 22.83 110.48 0 0 13 0 Rilee Rossouw 21 20 5 558 100* 37.20 152.87 1 3 10 0 Tabraiz Shamsi 57 11 7 8 4* 2.00 34.78 0 0 12 0 Tristan Stubbs 9 6 1 142 72 28.40 191.89 0 1 5 0

Standby players

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Bjorn Fortuin 13 6 2 40 17* 10.00 125.00 0 0 4 0 Andile Phehlukwayo 38 21 6 149 27* 9.93 115.50 0 0 7 0 Lizaad Williams 6 2 2 4 2* 57.14 0 0 2 0

Bowling

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Temba Bavuma 28 0 0 0 - 0 Quinton de Kock 72 0 0 0 - 0 Reeza Hendricks 48 6 21 0 21.00 - 0 Marco Jansen 1 24 38 1 38.00 9.50 1-38 0 Heinrich Klaasen 36 6 14 0 14.00 - 0 Keshav Maharaj 21 431 516 19 27.15 7.18 2-21 0 Aiden Markram 26 120 148 6 24.66 7.40 3-21 0 David Miller 107 0 0 0 - 0 Lungi Ngidi 32 636 945 51 18.52 8.91 5-39 2 Anrich Nortje 24 476 595 24 24.79 7.50 3-8 0 Wayne Parnell 48 941 1300 52 25.00 8.28 5-30 2 Kagiso Rabada 49 1063 1493 54 27.64 8.42 3-20 0 Rilee Rossouw 21 0 0 0 - 0 Tabraiz Shamsi 57 1240 1478 69 21.42 7.15 5-24 3 Tristan Stubbs 9 6 20 0 20.00 - 0

Standby players:

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Bjorn Fortuin 13 246 270 14 19.28 6.58 3-16 0 Andile Phehlukwayo 38 670 971 45 21.57 8.69 4-24 1 Lizaad Williams 6 142 208 9 23.11 8.78 3-35 0

Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured thumb and was replaced by Marco Jansen. Lizaad Williams was added to the standby list in Jansen's place.