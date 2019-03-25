Preview In Numbers: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

March 25, 2019 15:35 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 4 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals versus Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab star Chris Gayle in action during IPL-11. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of times Kings XI Punjab have beaten Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur; King have lost five out of five games.

6 Runs needed by Chris Gayle to complete 4,000 runs in the IPL.

Gayle will become only the second overseas player after David Warner to do so.

26.45 Gayle's batting average against Rajasthan Royals -- 291 runs in 13 innings, his lowest against any current IPL team.

So is his strike rate of 121.25

27 Number of wickets taken by Kings XI Punjab in the middle overs (7 to 15) in IPL 2018 -- the fewest by any side.

28 Average number of balls taken per six in IPL 2018 at Jaipur, making it one of the most difficult venues to hit a six.

The tournament average was a six hit every 16 balls.

44 Number of wickets lost by Rajasthan Royals in the middle overs (7 to 15) in IPL 2018 -- the most by any team.

72.50 Rajasthan Royals's win-percentage in IPL matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur -- 29 wins in 40 matches.

Among all venues where a side has played 20 or more IPL matches, this is the highest.

364 Runs scored by K L Rahul in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- the most by any batsman.

He also hit the most number of sixes (20) and fours (42) during this phase.