Smith takes a dig at BCCI over IPL ban

Last updated on: March 22, 2019 19:32 IST

'I am available for all the matches and BCCI has to answer that why I was not allowed to play earlier.'

IMAGE: Steve Smith during a promotional event for Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. Photograph: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had acted voluntarily while banning Steve Smith and David Warner from the last edition of Indian Premier League on ball tampering charges and the former Australian captain said that only the BCCI can answer why it panned out that way.

Cricket Australia's one year ban was from international cricket and the duo were well within their rights to a play domestic T20 league like IPL but BCCI decided to impose their own sanctions.



Smith, whose one-year ban ends on March 29, will be available for Rajasthan Royals' first game on March 25 but it will depend on the condition of his elbow.



"I am available for all the matches and BCCI has to answer that why I was not allowed to play earlier," Smith took a dig at the BCCI during a promotional event in Jaipur on Friday.

Speaking after the team's jersey launch ceremony, Smith said that he is looking forward for the tournament.



"It is exciting to be back on field and I am looking forward to the tournament," he said.



With his international ban set to end on March 29, Smith will be eyeing good IPL in order to make it to the World Cup squad.

Smith's elbow lot worse compared to Warner, says Jones



Former Australian batsman Dean Jones claimed that Steve Smith's elbow is a 'lot worse' as compared to David Warner and hinted that it could play a part in team selection for the early matches of the Indian Premier League.



"Look I have spoken (to both) Smith and Warner. Smith particularly, (his) elbow is a lot worse than Warner's. And that might play (a role) particularly in selection early (for the early matches)," said the 57-year-old Jones.



Both were a part of the recent Bangladesh Premier League but were subsequently ruled out of the tournament due to elbow injuries.



"Will they (Rajasthan Royals) play Smith in their best team, that's the big question. And you will have to watch the 'Dug-Out' to get the correct answer from me on that," Jones said.



While Smith will play for Rajasthan Royals, Warner will be seen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.



"Warner is making some good hundreds (and playing) outstanding club cricket. Runs are runs. It will be interesting to see how he (Warner) fits in. There is a problem with Kane Williamson with his back, so how he fits in and will they (Sunrisers Hyderabad) give the captaincy to Warner again. We will have to wait and see on that," the former Australian batsman, who appeared in 52 matches and 164 ODIs, said.