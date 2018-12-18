Perth Test, Day 5: Interesting numbers

December 18, 2018 15:11 IST

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant looks dejected after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon on day five of the second Test at Perth, December 18, 2018. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2003 The last time India won a Test outside India chasing a target of 180 or more. India made 233/6 against Australia at Adelaide.

Since then India have lost 16 and drawn seven such chases.

0 Number of times India have chased down a fourth innings target in an away Test in 2018 -- the Indians have lost all six.

6 Number of consecutive Tests after which Australia registered a win.

7 Number of Tests India have lost in 2018 -- joint-most in a calendar year (1959 and 1983 being the other years when India also lost seven Tests).

46 Number of wickets Nathan Lyon has taken against India at home -- the most by any Australian. The previous record was 45 by Brett Lee.

11 Number of runs scored by India's tailenders (number 8 to 11) across two innings -- 9 in the first innings and 2 in the second innings.

Only once have the Indian tail produced fewer runs where all four batted twice in a Test. In the 2003-2004 Melbourne Test the Indian tail contributed a mere 5 runs.

13 Number of consecutive Tests in which the sides batting first have gone on to win the game.

The last team to win the game after bowling first was India against the West Indies at Hyderabad in October.