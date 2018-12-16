Perth Test, Day 3: Interesting numbers

December 16, 2018 18:16 IST

Virat Kohli is the second fastest behind Don Bradman to score 25 Test hundreds, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his 25th century on day three of the second Test at Perth. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

127 Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to score 25 Test hundreds -- the second fastest behind Don Bradman who took 68 innings to accomplish this feat.

6 Number of Test hundreds scored by Virat in Australia -- joint-most by any India in Australia, along with Sachin Tendulkar.

1,223 Runs scored by Virat Kohli in Tests this year -- the most by any Indian captain in a calendar year.

The previous record was also held by Virat with 1,215 runs in 2016.

34 Number of hundreds Virat has scored in international cricket as captain, which takes him past South Africa's Graeme Smith.

Now only Ricky Ponting has scored more international hundreds as captain (41) playing 231 more innings than Virat.

251 Score at the fall of the sixth wicket for both sides in this Test. While Australia scored 326, India were bundled out for 283.

6 Number of ducks recorded by Mohammed Shami in Tests this year.

Only one Indian player -- Bishan Singh Bedi has recorded more ducks in a calendar year -- 7 in 1974.

Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (in 1976) and Zaheer Khan (in 2001) have also made six ducks.

7 Number of times Nathan Lyon has taken a five-for against India in Tests -- the joint-most by any bowler with Muttiah Muralitharan.