Perth Test, Day 4: Interesting numbers

December 17, 2018 18:51 IST

Mohammed Shami set two records on day 4 of the Perth Test, says Rajneesh Gupta.

India's batsmen struggled on a Perth Stadium pitch marked by widening cracks, as Australia inched closer to victory on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Monday.

Chasing 287 for victory, India were reeling on 112/5 at stumps on the fourth day.

India's hopes of victory all but ended when Virat Kohli was caught in the slips off Nathan Lyon for 17. The off-spinner also accounted for Murali Vijay for 20.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami claimed a career-best 6/56 to trigger a late batting collapse as the hosts were bowled out for 243 in their second innings.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates Tim Paine's wicket. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

20.88 The average opening stand between K L Rahul and Murali Vijay -- the lowest for any opening pair batting together at least 25 times in Test matches.

17 Average runs added by India's first two wickets in away Tests in 2018, less than the average runs added by the opposition's last two wickets!

0 Number of times India have successfully chased down a fourth innings target in an away Test under Virat Kohli. Out of previous 8 such instances India have lost seven and drawn one.

6/56 Mohammed Shami's figures in Australia's second innings -- the fourth best by an Indian pacer in Australia, after Kapil Dev's 8/106 in 1985-1986, Ajit Agarkar's 6/41 in 2003-2004 and Abid Ali's 6/55 in 1967-1968 - all at Adelaide.

42 Number of wickets taken by Mohammed Shami in away Tests in 2018 -- the most by an Indian bowler in a calendar year.

Shami went ahead of Anil Kumble's tally of 41 in 2006.

414 The highest successful chase by any side against Australia in Australia -- by South Africa in 2008-2009 also at Perth (but at the old WACA ground)