Perth Test, Day 2: Interesting numbers

Total runs scored by Virat Kohli in Tests so far this year: 1,182.

Last year, Virat aggregated 1,215 runs, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

41 Number of times Ishant Sharma has dismissed a batsman on a duck in Tests -- same as that of Javagal Srinath.

Among the Indian bowlers, only Anil Kumble (77), Kapil Dev (68), Harbhajan Singh (58) and R Ashwin (52) have inflicted more ducks.

14.41 The average opening stand between K L Rahul and Murali Vijay outside India -- 173 runs in 12 innings.

This is the worst performance by an Indian pair opening the innings outside India 10 times.

22 India's average opening stand in 19 innings of overseas Tests this year.

The highest has been only 63.

40.74 Rahul's percentage of getting out Bowled or LBW in a Test -- 22 such instances in 54 innings.

Among all batsmen who have played at least 50 innings since Rahul's Test debut, this is the highest percentage of Bowled/LBW dismissals in a Test career.

21 Number of times Virat has scored 80 or more in a Test innings as a captain.

He thus surpasses Clive Lloyd's and Brian Lara's tally of 80+ scores.

Now only Graeme Smith (31), Ricky Ponting (27) and Allan Border (23) have more such scores as captain.