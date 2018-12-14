Perth Test, Day 1: Interesting numbers

December 14, 2018 18:10 IST

The splendid catch Virat Kohli took in the slips to dismiss Peter Handscomb was his 100th catch in first class cricket, reveals Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking Aaron Finch's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

117 Number of grounds to host a Test match.

Perth Stadium or The Optus Stadium became the 10th Australian ground to host a Test match.

Incidentally, India have used the most (27) Test grounds, followed by Pakistan (17).

3 Number of times India have played a Test without a specialist spinner in the ranks.

The other two instances were against South Africa at Johannesburg earlier this year and against Australia at Perth in 2012.

11 Number of times India have featured in the debut Test of a ground outside India.

India have won one and drawn the remaining 9 instances in the past.

1 Tim Paine finally won a toss after losing the first four tosses as Test captain.

Only Bill Murdoch has played more Tests (5) before winning a toss as Australia's captain than Paine (Richie Benaud also won his first toss in his fifth Test).

112 Runs added by Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch for the opening wicket -- the first hundred opening stand against India in two years.

The last such occasion was at Chennai in December 2016 when Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings added 103 runs.

