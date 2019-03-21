rediff.com

Meet India's likely World Cup team

March 21, 2019 10:45 IST

Indeed, this may be the easiest way to select India's World Cup team of 15, by picking the top 15, with only No 16 Vijay Shankar perhaps replacing No 13 Khaleel Ahmed to bolster the batting!
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji say it all with numbers.

The India squad celebrate the ODI series win in New Zealand. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India will play no more ODI matches before the World Cup starts.

So, this is a good time to check how India's 2018-2019 ODI season has panned out.

Indeed, the table below might be the easiest way to select India's World Cup team of 15.

Just pick the top 15, with only No 16 Vijay Shankar perhaps replacing No 13 Khaleel Ahmed to bolster the batting!

Most Valuable Player Index: Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

 

Most Valuable Indian ODI players in the 2018-2019 season (27 matches so far)

RankPlayerRuns4s6sStrike_RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Rohit Sharma 1,416 129 49 92 1 0 26 1641
2 Virat Kohli 1,255 126 12 99.7 0 0 19 1579
3 Kuldeep Yadav 77 4 0 57.5 48 5 24 1370
4 Shikhar Dhawan 994 132 13 92 0 0 26 1163
5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 144 10 3 72 28 5.1 19 888
6 Yuzvendra Chahal 33 5 0 58.9 29 5 18 880
7 Ravindra Jadeja 121 3 1 70.3 19 4.8 15 772
8 Kedar Jadhav 376 36 5 91 11 5.1 19 767
9 M S Dhoni 533 36 7 74.2 0 0 23 707
10 Ambati Rayudu 639 55 17 84.1 0 6 21 705
11 Jasprit Bumrah 7 0 1 63.6 21 4.1 12 702
12 Mohammed Shami 15 2 0 78.9 22 5.5 13 536
13 Khaleel Ahmed 9 1 0 52.9 11 5.4 8 297
14 Dinesh Karthik 242 20 3 79.9 0 0 12 272
15 Hardik Pandya 103 9 5 121.2 5 6 7 248
16 Vijay Shankar 165 14 5 96.5 2 5.6 9 237
17 Rishabh Pant 93 10 3 131 0 0 5 164
18 K L Rahul 95 6 1 81.2 0 0 4 102
19 Suresh Raina 47 1 0 70.1 0 6 3 54
20 Shardul Thakur 22 0 2 137.5 1 6.6 2 44
21 Umesh Yadav 0 0 0 0 4 6.9 4 33
22 Deepak Chahar 12 1 0 85.7 1 9.3 1 31
23 Manish Pandey 8 0 0 53.3 0 0 1 14
24 Shubman Gill 16 2 0 50 0 0 2 5
25 Axar Patel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
26 Siddarth Kaul 1 0 0 33.3 0 6.6 3 -21
27 Mohammed Siraj 0 0 0 0 0 7.6 1 -26

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji
 

