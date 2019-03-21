Meet India's likely World Cup team

March 21, 2019 10:45 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji say it all with numbers.

IMAGE: The India squad celebrate the ODI series win in New Zealand. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India will play no more ODI matches before the World Cup starts.

So, this is a good time to check how India's 2018-2019 ODI season has panned out.

Indeed, the table below might be the easiest way to select India's World Cup team of 15.

Just pick the top 15, with only No 16 Vijay Shankar perhaps replacing No 13 Khaleel Ahmed to bolster the batting!

Most Valuable Player Index: Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Most Valuable Indian ODI players in the 2018-2019 season (27 matches so far)