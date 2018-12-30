MCG Test: Day 5. Interesting numbers

December 30, 2018 12:48 IST

Number of Tests won by India outside Asia in 2018 now stands at 4, the most they have ever won in a calendar year, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: The Indians celebrate winning the third Test in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

2 Number of times an Asian side has won more than one Test in Australia.

Both times it was India that accomplished this feat.

The earlier such occasion was in 1977-1978 under Bishan Singh Bedi.

4 Number of Tests won by India outside Asia in 2018 - the most they have ever won in a calendar year.

India had won three Tests in 1968.

4 Number of Tests Virat Kohli has won in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries -- the most by an Indian captain.

Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi and M S Dhoni had three such wins.

9/86 Bumrah's match figures -- best by an Indian pacer in a Test in Australia.

The previous best was Kapil Dev's 8/109 at Adelaide in 1985-1986.

11 Number of Tests Virat Kohli has won as a captain outside India -- the joint-most by an Indian.

Virat equalled Sourav Ganguly's tally.

42 Number of dismissals made Rishabh Pant in Tests in 2018 -- the joint-most by a wicket-keeper in his debut year.

Australia's Brad Haddin had an identical tally in 2008.

48 Number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests in 2018 -- the third most by any bowler in his debut year in Tests.

Only Terry Alderman (54 in 10 Tests in 1981) and Curtly Ambrose (49 in 11 Tests in 1988) took more.

It is also the most by any Indian pacer in his first 9 Tests.

Venkatesh Prasad and Shantakumaran Sreesanth shared the previous record with 40 wickets apiece.

267 Number of wickets taken by Ishant Sharma in Tests.

He has now moved to sixth place among Indian bowlers, surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 266 wickets.