MCG Test: Day 2. Interesting numbers

December 27, 2018 16:32 IST

Virat Kohli has scored 1,138 runs in overseas Tests this year -- that's the most by an Indian in a calendar year, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, with Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 of the third Test at the MCG. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

1,138 Number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in overseas Tests this year -- that's the most by an Indian in a calendar year.

Rahul Dravid had scored 1,137 runs in 2002.

100.9 Average balls faced by Cheteshwar Pujara per innings in his Test career.

Since Pujara made his Test debut in 2010, only one active player has faced more balls per innings -- Pakistan's Azhar Ali (105.55).

6.59 Average innings in which Pujara scores a hundred.

Among the batsmen with 10 or more hundreds for India, only three players have a lower innings per hundred ratio -- Virat Kohli (5.16), Sunil Gavaskar (6.29) and Sachin Tendulkar (6.45).

9 Number of times Nathan Lyon has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane -- the most any Australian bowler has dismissed any Indian batsman in Test cricket.

2 Number of times Rishabh Pant has scored 150+ runs and made 15+ dismissals in a series.

He has now scored 158 runs and taken 17 catches in the series.

The earlier such instance for him was against England in the last series (162 runs and 15 catches).

Pant is the only Indian wicket-keeper to accomplish this all-round feat twice.

Kiran More and M S Dhoni have done so once each.

443/7 India's total -- the lowest they have declared their innings on against Australia in a match's first innings.

The previous lowest was 458/8 at Mumbai in 1979-1980.