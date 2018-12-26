MCG Test: Day 1. Interesting numbers

December 26, 2018 15:50 IST

Only two Indians have scored a 50 in the first innings of a debut Test outside India: Sunil Gavaskar in 1971 and Mayank Agrawal in 2018.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal hit a half-century on debut. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

0 Number of times Virat Kohli has lost a Test outside India after winning the toss. Of the previous 8 such instances India won 7 and drew one.

1 Number of times India replaced both openers with a different set of openers in two consecutive Tests of an away series before this Test.

The only other such instance came against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 1992-1993 when the opening pair of Ravi Shastri and W V Raman was replaced with Ajay Jadeja and Manoj Prabhakar in the fourth Test at Cape Town.

2 Number of Indian openers to score a 50 in the first innings of a debut Test outside India.

Mayank Agarwal joined Sunil Gavaskar who scored 65 against the West Indies at Port-of-Spain in 1970-1971.

Mayank is also only the second Indian to score a 50 on Test debut in Australia after Dattu Phadkar.

3 Number of times India have employed an opening pair neither of whom have opened the innings before.

The two instances before today both came against England at Lord's in 1932 (in India's first ever Test) and in 1936.

76 Mayank Agarwal's score -- the second highest by an Indian opener making his debut outside India after Sudhir Naik's 77 (vs England at Birmingham in 1974).

290 Runs scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in the series -- the most he has ever scored in a series outside the subcontinent. He made 280 in South Africa in 2013-2014.

1986 The last time India lost fewer wickets and scored more runs than 215/2 on the opening day of a Test in Australia.

At Sydney in January 1986, India ended the first day at 334/1.

73,516 The official attendance at Melbourne today -- the highest ever for a Test in Australia involving India.