MCG Test: Day 4. Interesting numbers

December 29, 2018 17:54 IST

Pat Cummins is the first Australian to score a 50 and take 6 wickets in an innings in the same Test against India.

Here are more interesting numbers from Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates taking six wickets in the second innings. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

106/8d India's total in the second innings -- the lowest ever declared total in the second innings by any side that did not enforce the follow-on (despite being entitled to do so).

The previous lowest was 132 jointly held by Australia vs England at Adelaide in 2013-2014 (3 wickets down) and South Africa vs New Zealand at Centurion in 2016 (7 wickets down).

2 Number of times India have declared both their innings outside the subcontinent.

The previous instance also came in Australia when India declared at 705/7 and 211/2.

19 Number of dismissals made by Rishabh Pant in the series (all caught) -- joint-most by an Indian wicket-keeper.

Pant equalled Naren Tamhane's record (vs Pakistan in 1954-1955) and Syed Kirmani's record (also vs Pakistan in 1979-1980).

2 Lower scores than 106 on which India declared their innings in a Test.

The lowest remains 97/1 against England at Kanpur in 1984-1985 and 100/6 against Bangladesh at Chittagong in 2007.

1 Pat Cummins is the first Australian player to score a 50 and take 6 wickets in an innings in the same Test against India.

15.42 Jasprit Bumrah's bowling average in the series -- currently the best for any subcontinent player in Australia (with minimum 10 wickets).

Pakistan's Wasim Akram had an average of 18.70 in 1989-1990 (while picking up 17 wickets).