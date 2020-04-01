SEE: What our cricketers are up to!

Last updated on: April 01, 2020 15:35 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah helps his mum with keeping the house clean. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Our cricketers, who rarely get off-time, have had to spend the last week locked down in their respective homes like the rest of us across India.

While Jasprit Bumrah -- the world's most dangerous fast bowler -- has been struggling with mopping the house, Virender Sehwag -- the only Indian to score two Test triple tons -- was enjoying some home-made butter courtesy his mommy.

K L Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal made sure they kept up with their training sessions indoors.

Mohammad Kaif spent time playing indoor cricket with his son which he referred to as the 'Lockdown Premier League'

SEE how our cricketers are spending time during the lockdown:

Jasprit Bumrah

'My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy..

'PS: Yes, I had to do a Round 2 with no slippers on,' says Jasprit in a video posted on Instagram, where he can be seen trying to ace the mopping technique at home.

Virender Sehwag

'Aaj Maa ne Ghar par Taaza Maakhan banaya. Maine Kaanha ki tarah thoda khaaya thoda lagaya (Today mom made some fresh butter at home. Like Lord Shri Krishna, I ate a little and applied a little all over),' says Viru, whose naughty self is happily is intact despite these worrying times.

Mohammad Kaif

Kaif is making up for the absence of the Indian Premier League with his own Lockdown Premier League at home with son Kabir.

'Lockdown Premier League: Kaif Jr drives Kaif Sr straight down the ground!' Kaif says in his post on Instagram.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas is giving Betty some catching practice at home.

'Betty wanted to have a go too after watching @kane_s_w's beautiful dog Sandy nail that catch. Took Betty a while but she got her first catch and immediately ran to celebrate,' says the Mumbai and India right-hander.

K L Rahul

Rahul keeps going with a gruelling training session indoors.

'Energizing‼️ (indoors ),' he says.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik is using the national lockdown to work on his fitness.

'Quaran-training Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy,' he says.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar engages in some boxing with son Zoravar.

'Morning session with my boy,' Shikhar says in his Instapost.

Mayank Agarwal

Like his buddy Rahul, Mayank is busy training at home.

'On Sundays, we c̶h̶i̶l̶l̶ train,' he says.