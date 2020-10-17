News
Kumble@50: Check out the spin legend's career highlights

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 17, 2020 08:48 IST
Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Anil Kumble celebrates dismissing South Africa's Graeme Smith during the first Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, March 26, 2008. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images
 

He didn't turn the ball much, yet he ended up with a haul of 619 Test wickets.

That's Indian bowling legend Anil Kumble.

Since making his debut in 1990, he played for the country for 18 years, turning out in 132 Tests, in a career that saw many ups, and a few downs.

His day in the sun was in the Delhi Test against Pakistan in 1999 when he bamboozled the opposition to finish with amazing figures of 10 for 74, only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings.

One of the finest leg-spinners of his time, Kumble also played 271 One Day Internationals in a career spanning close to two decades.

A former India captain and head coach, he took 337 ODI wickets which put his combined tally at 956 wickets in the two formats.

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, check out the spin legend's amazing career highlights!

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
