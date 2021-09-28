Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers in IPL 2021

IMAGE: Former captain David Warner was dropped for the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, with England opener Jason Roy taking his place. Photograph: BCCI

After lighting up the IPL for many years while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, it looks like David Warner will not play for the franchise again this season.

Warner was dropped for the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, with England opener Jason Roy taking his place. Roy made most of the opportunity, top-scoring with a quickfire 60 from 42 balls, to power Sunrisers to a seven-wicket victory, with nine balls to spare.



Having failed to make it to the play-offs, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed that the team is looking to give new players in the squad a chance to prove themselves.



"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel," Bayliss said after the match against Royals.



"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know," he added.



Talking about Warner, Bayliss said: "We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave (Warner) is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."



"Look that certainly has not been discussed. It is something that this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the number of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL," he added.