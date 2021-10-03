IPL PICS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee celebrates with skipper Eoin Morgan after trapping Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Wriddhiman Saha leg before wicket with the second delivery of the innings in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical bowling effort to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 115 for 8 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals, unable to incisive bowling by pacer Tim Southee and the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Already out of contention for a play-offs berth, the Sunrisers experienced a horrible start, losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck off the second ball off the innings. He was trapped leg before by Southee.

IMAGE: Tim Southee takes the catch to dismiss Jason Roy. Photograph: BCCI

Jason Roy (10) was the next to depart, caught by Southee off Shivam Mavi in the fourth over and they were unable to put up a worthy challenge.

Williamson tried to resurrect the innings and looked good before he was run-out by Shakib Al Hasan. He was out after scoring 26 off 21 balls and the Sunrisers were reeling at 38 for 3 after 6.5 overs.

Once Williamson departed, it was a struggle even though Priyam Garg (21) and Abdul Samad (25) forged a partnership.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi catches Priyam Garg off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. Photograph: BCCI

Garg was caught at deep midwicket by Rahul Tripathi off Varun Chakravarthy, while Jason Holder (2) fell to the same bowler in his next over.

Samad tried his best to raise the momentum and score big in the last five overs. He hit three lusty sixes but eventually perished in search of quick runs, caught by Shubman Gill of Southee's bowling.

IMAGE: Abdul Samad hits over the top for six. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7 not out) and Siddharth Kaul (7 not out) were unbeaten after a 12-run ninth-wicket partnership.

The spin duo of Shakib (1/20) and Narine were brilliant in the middle overs as the Sunrisers batter found the going tough.

Narine went wicketless, but was economical, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-12-0.

Southee (2/26), Mavi (2/29) and Chakravarthy (2/26) shared six wickets among them.