This SRK-Dhoni photo is breaking the internet today

April 10, 2019 10:35 IST

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday night but the actor sure found a way to win the internet.

At the CSK versus KKR match in Chennai, Bollywood’s King Khan was seen applauding Dhoni.

The picture where SRK is in the stands and Dhoni down on the ground is captioned, “*#Thala, Chennai Express Super!” on CSK's official Twitter handle

The photograph went viral in no time.

‘Chennai Express’ is of Shah Rukh Khan’s hit Bollywood film and hence the Bollywood Baadshah too has a Chennai connection.

Defending champions CSK thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games and fourth in a row at home.