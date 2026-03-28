IPL 2026: Can These Big Names Bounce Back?

IPL 2026 offers a fresh start for several stars, as they look to rebuild form and regain confidence.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is ready to find his rhythm again. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points After an inconsistent IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant aims to rediscover rhythm with a new role and guidance from Yuvraj Singh.

From going unsold to a late IPL call-up, this season is about proving his potential again for Prithvi Shaw.

Players like Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami are aiming to regain consistency after fitness setbacks.

Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Sarfaraz Khan seek to rediscover peak form and impact this season.

IPL 2026 will feel like a fresh start for players like Prithvi Shaw, Jofra Archer and Rishabh Pant, it's not only about numbers on the scoreboard anymore but it’s about getting their story back on track.

A mix of injuries, patchy form and missed chances has pushed many big names into uncertain territory, while others are still trying to live up to the hype they once carried. That pressure is real.

IPL 2026 gives them a chance to find their rhythm again and rebuild confidence.

Rishabh Pant

For Pant, the journey back to competitive cricket after his life-threatening car accident has already been one of the most inspiring comeback stories in sport. But the IPL comes with its own kind of pressure. Fans still look for that fearless batter who can change a game in a matter of overs.

After an uneven last season, Pant heads into IPL 2026 with a point to prove.

The Lucknow Super Giants, one of the newer teams in the competition, are still chasing their first IPL title. After finishing seventh in IPL 2025 with six wins and eight losses, the Pant-led side will be desperate to turn things around this season.

For Pant, IPL 2026 feels like a fresh chance to reset in T20 cricket. Last season didn't quite go his way -- 269 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16, with a lone century in LSG's final game.

Despite being the league's most expensive player at Rs 27.50 crore, beyond that one standout knock, the rhythm just never came. The weight of captaincy and a hefty price tag seemed to follow him through the season, making it his least impactful IPL campaign so far.

Now, there are signs he's trying to change that. Pant recently went through an intense four-day training stint with Yuvraj Singh at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium. At this stage of his career, it's not just about form, but about rediscovering clarity and confidence.

Some even see this phase -- this Yuvi-led reset -- as a crucial step in his road back to bigger goals like the 2027 ODI World Cup. As Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out, Yuvraj's influence could be the Midas touch Pant needs right now.

There are also tactical shifts in play. With backing from LSG Head Coach Justin Langer, Pant is expected to move up to No. 3 this season -- a role that could give him more time at the crease to build an innings rather than play catch-up at the death. It's a small change, but one that could make a big difference.

He's also coming back after more than two months away from competitive cricket since leading Delhi in the domestic circuit. That break adds another layer of curiosity -- will he return refreshed, or will it take time to find his groove again?

Prithvi Shaw

For Prithvi Shaw, the past few months have felt like a rollercoaster -- both on and off the field. There's been joy in his personal life with his engagement to long time girlfriend Akriti Agarwal but on the cricketing front, things haven't quite gone his way.

The IPL auction summed it up perfectly. Unsold at first, then ignored again in the accelerated round, Shaw's quiet 'It's Ok' Instagram post with a heartbreak emoji said more than words could. It felt like a player coming to terms with how far he had drifted from where he once stood.

And then, just when it seemed over, came the twist -- a late call-up from the Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 75 lakhs, a lifeline he grabbed instantly, replacing disappointment with hope.

Not too long ago, Shaw was seen as one of India's most exciting young batters. Today, he finds himself trying to find his way back -- not just into a playing XI, but into the conversation again.

The numbers reflect that journey: 1,892 IPL runs in 79 innings at a strike rate of 147 show his ability, but also hint at the inconsistency that has held him back.

Even domestically, while there have been glimpses, the impact hasn't quite been enough to push him back into national reckoning as he managed 193 runs in six innings for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a couple of half-centuries.

His international record still carries promise -- a Test century, a couple of fifties scoring 339 runs in nine innings but the bigger reminder is this -- he hasn't played for India since 2021. That gap says a lot about how quickly things have changed.

And that's why IPL 2026 feels so important for him. It's not just about scoring runs anymore. It's about rediscovering confidence, playing with freedom again, and reminding people -- maybe even himself -- of the player he once was, and still has the potential to be.

Jofra Archer

For Archer, the last few years have felt like a constant battle between promise and pause, with stress fractures and recurring elbow issues breaking his momentum just when it seemed like he was finding it again.

And yet, when Archer is fit, very few bowlers in T20 cricket can match his presence. The pace, the control, the ability to nail yorkers under pressure -- it's the kind of skill set that can turn a game in a matter of overs. That's why every comeback brings a sense of curiosity -- you're never quite sure what he'll produce.

His recent performances have carried that same mix of hope and frustration. He picked up 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026, offering glimpses of the bowler he once was.

In IPL 2025 with the Rajasthan Royals, he showed his pace again and finished with 11 wickets in 12 matches. But inconsistency crept in, including one particularly tough outing that turned into the most expensive spell in IPL history, and just as he seemed to be building something, injury struck again.

Thats what makes IPL 2026 so significant for him. It's no longer just about those bursts of brilliance but it's about putting together a full season, staying fit, and finding that rhythm again.

Jos Buttler

Buttler has been one of the most destructive batters the IPL has seen but the last couple of seasons haven't quite matched the high standards he set for himself.

For Buttler, IPL 2026 isn't just another season -- it's about getting back to that fearless, dominant version at the top of the order, the one capable of taking games away in the powerplay almost single-handedly.

His recent form, though, tells a mixed story. He endured a tough T20 World Cup 2026, managing just 87 runs in eight matches. In contrast, he enjoyed a strong IPL 2025 with the Gujarat Titans, scoring 538 runs in 14 matches after being signed for Rs 15.75 crore in the mega auction, but couldn't see the campaign through due to national duty.

That's what makes IPL 2026 interesting. Buttler doesn't need to prove his ability. But he will be eager to find that rhythm again.

Mohammed Shami

For Shami, the last couple of seasons have been about patience as much as performance. Injury kept him away from the game for a long stretch and in that time, one of India's most skillful seamers quietly slipped out of the IPL spotlight.

Returning from injury is never straightforward for a fast bowler and IPL 2026 could be a crucial stage for Shami to show that the rhythm and sharpness are still very much there.

He was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after recovering from a long-term ankle injury. But the comeback season didn't quite go as planned -- he managed just six wickets in nine matches, conceding at an economy rate of 11.23.

After missing out in 2024 and then struggling to find form in 2025, he was eventually traded to the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming season.

What stands out, though, is what he has done away from the IPL. Since returning from injury, Shami has been outstanding in domestic cricket for Bengal. In the 2025-2026 Ranji Trophy, he picked up 38 wickets in just seven matches, including a remarkable eight-wicket haul in the semi-finals.

It leaves a bigger question hanging -- can he translate that form back into the shortest format?

Time and again, he has proved his critics wrong -- just when many had begun writing him off from the national team and even calling time on his career.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that a strong IPL season with Lucknow could change how selectors view him again. And that's really what IPL 2026 is about for Shami.

Sarfaraz Khan

For Sarfaraz, the story has long been one of runs without reward.

Few players have been as consistent in domestic cricket, yet his IPL journey has never really taken off. Opportunities have come in patches, never quite enough to settle in, leaving the Mumbai batter still waiting for that one breakthrough season.

The journey hasn't been straightforward. Sarfaraz went unsold at the 2024 and 2025 auctions, a surprising outcome given his red-ball numbers. But the Chennai Super Kings have now given him an opening, picking him up at his base price of Rs 75 lakh at the 2026 mini-auction.

Even with a prolific run in first-class cricket over the past year, Sarfaraz has remained on the fringes, with little clarity from selectors about where he stands.

And maybe that's what makes this phase interesting. There's no noise, no hype -- just a player quietly doing the hard work, waiting for his chance. IPL 2026 might finally give him that stage.

Kagiso Rabada

For Rabada, the reputation is already well established -- one of the most feared fast bowlers in the IPL, a proven wicket-taker who has delivered time and again in crunch moments. But the last couple of seasons haven't quite matched that level. As teams have become more aggressive against pace, his impact has dipped at times, even if only slightly.

His recent form reflects that shift. In the T20 World Cup 2026, he managed just five wickets, with things like dropped chances and missed moments adding to a quietly frustrating campaign -- not quite the tournament he would have pictured for himself.

Off the field too, it hasn't been entirely smooth. A one-month suspension following a doping violation during the SA20 in early 2025 brought added scrutiny. Since then, he has returned to action and rejoined the Gujarat Titans, focused on putting that phase behind him and moving forward.

That's why this season feels important. Not because Rabada needs to prove his quality but because it's a chance to reset and find that consistency again.

IPL 2026, in many ways, is an opportunity for him to reassert himself as that go-to strike bowler -- the one who can shift the momentum of a game in a single spell.