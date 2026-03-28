Who Took Most Wickets In An IPL Season?

Recent seasons show balanced performances with Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna leading the wicket charts.

IMAGE: Then Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points IPL bowling leaders list highlights top wicket-takers each season from 2008 to 2025, showcasing evolving bowling dominance.

Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel hold record 32 wickets in single seasons, marking peak bowling performances in IPL history.

Lasith Malinga, Kagiso Rabada, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar feature prominently, reflecting consistency across multiple IPL seasons.

The Indian Premier League has consistently showcased some of the finest bowling performances, with each season producing standout wicket-takers.

From the inaugural 2008 season to 2025, the league has seen a diverse mix of pace and spin bowlers dominate the game.

In 2008, Sohail Tanvir of Rajasthan Royals emerged as the leading bowler with 22 wickets in 11 matches.

R P Singh followed in 2009 with 23 wickets for Deccan Chargers. Pragyan Ojha led in 2010 with 21 wickets, also representing Deccan Chargers.

Lasith Malinga delivered a standout performance in 2011, picking up 28 wickets for Mumbai Indians. In the next season Morne Morkel topped the charts in 2012 with 25 wickets for Delhi Daredevils.

Dwayne Bravo dominated 2013 with 32 wickets for Chennai Super Kings. Mohit Sharma led in 2014 with 23 wickets for CSK.

Bravo returned again in 2015 with 26 wickets, reinforcing his T20 dominance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 23 wickets in 2016 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings; Dwayne Bravo celebrates after taking a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Top wicket-takers in recent seasons

In 2017, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his form, leading with 26 wickets. Andrew Tye topped 2018 with 24 wickets for Kings XI Punjab.

Imran Tahir led 2019 with 26 wickets for CSK. Kagiso Rabada dominated 2020, picking up 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Harshal Patel delivered one of the best seasons in IPL history in 2021 with 32 wickets. He achieved the feat in 15 games.

Yuzvendra Chahal led 2022 with 27 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami topped 2023 with 28 wickets for Gujarat Titans.

Harshal Patel returned in 2024 with 24 wickets for Punjab Kings. Prasidh Krishna led 2025 with 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans.