The Season That Defined Them: IPL's One-Hit Wonders

From breakout heroes to forgotten names, revisit IPL stars who dazzled for a season but failed to replicate their magic.

Swapnil Asnodkar

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

It was the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League and Swapnil Asnodkar announced himself in a massive way.

A big hitter, the pint-sized opener was one fearless batter. Such was his form that he struck 311 runs from nine matches in IPL 2008.

Asnodkar became a household name and one of the stars under the great Shane Warne, who gave him the nickname, 'Goan Cannon'.

Asnodkar and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith understood their roles to perfection and gave quick starts to the Rajasthan Royals, that eventually had a hand in the Warne-led young side clinch the inaugural IPL title.

Asnodkar played three more IPL seasons, but could not replicate the success he enjoyed in 2008.

Paul Valthaty

Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Another one-season wonder was Kings XI Punjab's Paul Valthaty.

The top-order batter stunned everyone with an unforgettable 123 not out off just 63 balls against the Chennai Super Kings back in 2011.

This was a record highest score by an uncapped Indian before Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record in IPL 2023.

Following this century, the Mumbai batter scored 75 runs and took 4/29 against the Deccan Chargers, showcasing his skills also as a decent medium-pacer.

Up until then, he hadn't played any first class match and had played only two IPL matches for the Rajasthan Royals in 2009. A good showing for Mumbai at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that year earned him a place in Kings XI Punjab.

Valthaty batted alongside Adam Gilchrist and dominated almost all opposition attacks, finishing the season with 463 runs at a strike rate of 137 in 14 matches. Kings XI Punjab finished the season in 5th place.

A wrist injury and drop in form saw him score just 30 runs in six innings in IPL 2012. He played just one game the following season before quitting the game for good.

Manvinder Bisla

Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders/X

Bisla was the unexpected hero for Kolkata Knight Riders on the night of May 27, 2012. The wicket-keeper batsman produced one of the best innings of his career to help KKR outclass CSK and win the fifth IPL.

He was roped in for only 7 of the 15 matches that season, scoring 213 runs. In the 2012 final, he hammered a match-winning 89 off just 48 balls as KKR chased down CSK's 190 to hand the franchise their maiden IPL title.

Bisla's knock is to this day the highest score by a uncapped player in an IPL final.

The journeyman cricketer played for home state Haryana, before moving to Himachal Pradesh and then playing club cricket with some success in Bangladesh before getting his chance to play in his third season at the IPL.

Bisla's place in the playing XI in the 2012 final was last minute, coming at the expense of bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji who got injured in the Qualifier. Fate had its say that evening at Chepauk.

Praveen Tambe

Photograph: BCCI

Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 at age 41, becoming the oldest debutant in IPL history.

He was picked from relative obscurity by mentor Rahul Dravid, having never played first-class or List A cricket before his debut, making him a true late bloomer.

Tambe, a liaison officer at the D Y Patil stadium for the IPL, would go on to impress the talent scouts from RR at very same stadium as he was beating batsmen all ends up during some invitational tournaments.

He was soon called for a trial with RR in Jaipur, and on May 7, 2013 he wore the Royals colours, debuting in the match against Delhi Daredevils.

A year later, on May 5, 2014, 42-year-old Tambe took a hat-trick against KKR to help his team register a 10-run win in a league game at the Motera stadium. He played 13 games that season, finishing with 15 wickets in his kitty -- best figures of 4 for 20, with an economy of 7.26.

He represented Gujarat Lions, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, played 33 IPL matches overall, taking 28 wickets at an average of 30.5.

Although he was the oldest player at age 48 to be snapped by a franchise at an IPL auction -- he was signed by KKR for Rs 20 lakhs at the 2019 auction -- he was disqualified by the BCCI from IPL 2020 for playing in the T10 league in Dubai. He eventually retired and made himself available for the Caribbean Premier League that year.

Rahul Tewatia

Photograph: BCCI

Tewatia rose to prominence with his explosive batting and remarkable ability to finish games under pressure, most notably during the 2020 season with the Rajasthan Royals.

His breakthrough moment came on September 27, 2020 in Sharjah against Kings XI Punjab. Struggling at 8 off 19 balls at one stage, Tewatia turned the game on its head, smashing 53 off 31 balls.

The highlight was a stunning over where he hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell, powering Rajasthan Royals to a record chase. That innings not only sealed a famous win but also defined his reputation as a finisher.

Tewatia ended the 2020 season with 255 runs and 10 wickets, proving his value as a genuine all-rounder. Often used as a floater in the batting order to counter spin, he delivered crucial runs in high-pressure situations while also chipping in with handy leg-spin, including a three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings.

Hailing from Sihi village in Faridabad, Haryana, Tewatia soon earned a reputation for thriving in tense moments and was widely regarded as one of the league's most dependable finishers.

His stature grew further in 2022 when he was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore. He played a key role in their title-winning campaign, producing multiple match-winning cameos. One of the most memorable came against Punjab Kings, when he struck two sixes off the final two balls to seal a dramatic victory.

In the 2022 season, Tewatia scored 217 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 147.62, with a highest score of an unbeaten 43, underlining his consistency in the finisher's role.