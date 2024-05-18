News
Impact Player rule has disrupted balance of game: Kohli

Impact Player rule has disrupted balance of game: Kohli

Source: PTI
May 18, 2024 19:03 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli has urged for a rethink of the Impact Player rule in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Echoing India skipper Rohit Sharma's sentiments, Virat Kohli has criticised the Impact Player substitution rule and said it is 'disrupting the balance' of the game.

The mid-innings substitution rule, adopted in the previous edition of the IPL, has sparked a row with Rohit expressing his displeasure in a podcast last month.

Now, Kohli has urged for a rethink of the rule.

"I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance," Kohli said on Jio Cinema.

"I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way, not just me," he said.

"I'm not a big fan... It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12 (players)," Rohit had said in the podcast.

 

Punjab Kings set the record for the highest successful chase in T20 history when they overhauled Kolkata Knight Riders' 262 with eight balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also smashed the record for the highest-ever total in franchise cricket by posting 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This edition has witnessed eight 250-plus totals and Kohli felt the bowlers' pain.

"Bowlers are feeling like what they should do," he said.

"I have never experienced anything like it where bowlers think they will concede four or a six on every ball.

"Not every team has a Bumrah (Jasprit) or the mystery of Rashid Khan," added the RCB batting star.

"I am telling you, with one extra batter there is a reason I am playing with 200-plus strike rate in the Powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No. 8 as well.

"We are playing a high level of cricket and it should not be that dominant in my opinion. There is a beauty about having an equal balance between bat and ball."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the Impact Player rule is a "test case", implemented to give two Indian players opportunity in a game.

He has also indicated that they would talk to the stakeholders for using it in future editions of the IPL.

"I am sure Jay (Shah) bhai has mentioned it already that they will review it and I am sure that they will come to a conclusion which brings the game into balance," said Kohli.

"As a batsman, I can say this rule is good but the match should be exciting. Only fours and sixes are not exciting in cricket. Exciting is that you can defend 160 as well,” Kohli said.

Source: PTI
