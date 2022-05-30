'Wah! Wah! Nehraji'!

Ashish Nehra enjoyed a dream start to his coaching tenure as he guided debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title on Sunday.

The former India left-arm pacer didn't have much coaching experience coming into IPL 2022, having previously only served as the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach in 2018 and 2019.

Nehra -- along with Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Assistant Coach Abdul Naim Team Mentor and Batting Coach Gary Kirsten, Spin Bowling Coach Aashish Kapoor, Fielding Coach Mithun Manhas, Assistant Coach Narender Negi and Physiotherapist Gaurav Sharma -- scripted one of the finest triumphs in IPL history as Gujarat Titans shocked Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL debutants Gujarat barely had any time to get going after the IPL auction in February, but Nehra's dedicated work behind the scenes and superb man management skills put Gujarat on the course for a famous win.

Please click on the images for glimpse of Mr Nehra at the IPL 2022 Final:

IMAGE: Ashish Nehra is all smiles watching his team surging to victory. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Nehra and Gary Kirsten made a formidable team.

IMAGE: Always watching the game with intensity and intent.

IMAGE: The talkative Nehra's mind is always, always, on the cricket.

IMAGE: A jubilant Nehra with Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Nehra hugs Mohammad Shami, the best IPL 2022 fast bowler in the Powerplay overs.

IMAGE: Nehra and Pandya, perhaps the best man managers in IPL 2022.

