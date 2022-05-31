News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans' Victory Parade

Gujarat Titans' Victory Parade

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: May 31, 2022 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans's Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill at a victory parade in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 30, 2022. Photograph: Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Hardik waves to the crowds from the bus as his team-mates David Miller, Lockie Ferguson and Gill admire the IPL Trophy. Photograph: PTI
 

Thousands of fans on Monday flocked the streets of Ahmedabad as the Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus to celebrate their title triumph in a memorable maiden season in the IPL.

The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denims as they soaked in all the love from their fans.

Hardik Pandya hoists the IPL trophy

IMAGE: Hardik hoists the IPL trophy as the crowds shower love on the Gujarat Titans captain and his team. Photograph: Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Hardik waves to the crowds from the bus as it makes its way through the crowds in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the newly crowned Indian Premier League champions and felicitated them.

'Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players,' the chief minister tweeted.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel is presented an autographed bat as he felicitated the Titans. Photograph: Gujarat Titans

In Sunday's final, the Titans defeated inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season to become the first team, since the Royals themselves in 2008, to win the tournament in their very first season.

Hardik Pandya in conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

IMAGE: The captain chats with the CM. Photograph: Gujarat Titans

The team head to Mumbai on Tuesday where the owners will host a party to celebrate the victory.

Rediff Cricket
