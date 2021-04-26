Turning Point: Jadeja's 37-run blitz

April 26, 2021 07:06 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his 50. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit an IPL record-equalling 37 runs and helped his side humble table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai, handing RCB their first defeat of the season.

Jadeja slammed five huge final over sixes and guided CSK to 191 for four.

The left-hander, who was given a life on nought by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar in the 15th over, made full use of the lifeline to finish on 62 off 28 balls.

CSK were at 154 for 4 when Virat Kohli handed Harshal Patel the ball. Jadeja hit the first four balls for huge sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.

That over changed the entire complexion of the game; the carnage powering CSK to a challenging total.

In one of the most stunning match-changing innings, Jadeja equalled the record for the most runs scored in a single over in IPL history. Chris Gayle had got 37 against Prashant Parameswaran, for RCB against Kochi Tuskers, way back in 2011.

Patel, one of the best death overs bowlers of the season so far, was put to the sword as Jadeja went all out in the 20th over.

Purple Cap holder Patel had figures of 3/14 in 3 overs before the final over. After Jadeja's brutal last-over onslaught, he finished with unflattering figures of 3 for 51.

Jadeja then took 3 for 13 to sink RCB and power CSK to a 69-run win.

CSK's fourth win in five matches ended RCB's winning streak of four wins in IPL 2021.