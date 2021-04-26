News
Top Performer: Jadeja's all-round heroics

Top Performer: Jadeja's all-round heroics

By LAXMI NEGI
April 26, 2021 07:12 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja stamped his authority over RCB. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant all-round show paved the way for Chennai Super Kings to end Royal Challengers Bangalore's unbeaten run in IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The all-rounder's batting onslaught, followed by his bowling heroics, helped CSK outclass RCB by 69 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, Faf Du Plessis's 41-ball 50 powered CSK past the 100-run mark inside the first 13 overs. But the South African's gritty knock was overshadowed by Jadeja's masterclass, as he smashed a match-winning 62 off just 28 balls.

Riding on Jadeja's record-equalling knock, CSK set a challenging 191-4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the steep target, RCB started well in their chase, but were jolted by the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in the Powerplay overs. They lost a third wicket right after the fielding restrictions were lifted, leaving them a bit wobbly.

They kept losing wickets regularly as Jadeja delivered the goods with the ball and cleaned up Glenn Maxwell and A B de Villiers, turning the mouth-watering clash into a one-sided affair.

Jadeja cleaned up de Villiers with a peach of a delivery. He scalped three wickets in his four-over quota and conceded just 13 runs.

That was not the end; Jadeja was also involved in a brilliant run-out, which brought an end to Dan Christian's stay in the middle.

The match looked like a Jadeja vs RCB contest. What an all-round show!

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
