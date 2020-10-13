IPL 2020, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

October 13, 2020 12:39 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the third week of IPL 2020:

Standings

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians are top of the IPL standings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rank Team Mts Won Lost Points Points 1 (1) Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +1.327 2 (2) Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 10 +1.038 3 (4) Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +0.017 4 (3) Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 8 -0.820 5 (7) Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 6 +0.153 6 (5) Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.872 7 (6) Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.588 8 (8) Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 2 -0.381

Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the first week

Total matches - 27

Won by side batting first - 18 (67%)

Won by side batting second - 7 (26%)

Won in Super Over after a tie - 2 (7%)

Teams’ batting and bowling

Team Mts RS WL RPW RPO RC WT RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 7 1124 36 31.22 8.20 1231 42 29.30 8.79 Delhi Capitals 7 1249 38 32.86 8.92 1101 51 21.58 7.90 Kings XI Punjab 7 1201 40 30.02 8.77 1229 40 30.72 9.16 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 1006 42 23.95 8.52 1021 32 31.90 8.50 Mumbai Indians 7 1316 37 35.56 9.42 1128 46 24.52 8.20 Rajasthan Royals 7 1170 53 22.07 8.52 1290 32 40.31 9.26 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 937 33 28.39 8.06 1042 36 28.94 8.70 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1154 40 28.85 8.26 1115 40 27.87 8.27 Total 27 9157 319 28.70 8.60 9157 319 28.70 8.60

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

Scoring pattern in each over

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 324 337 8 6.24 42.12 2 324 316 13 5.85 24.30 3 324 440 13 8.14 33.84 4 324 424 10 7.85 42.40 5 324 448 18 8.29 24.88 6 324 464 12 8.59 38.66 7 324 409 8 7.57 51.12 8 324 436 6 8.07 72.66 9 324 474 12 8.77 39.50 10 324 399 13 7.38 30.69 11 324 409 15 7.57 27.26 12 324 378 14 7.00 27.00 13 324 443 10 8.20 44.30 14 324 453 18 8.38 25.16 15 324 527 19 9.75 27.73 16 324 477 24 8.83 19.87 17 323 591 22 10.97 26.86 18 310 597 29 11.55 20.58 19 295 547 27 11.12 20.25 20 275 588 28 12.82 21.00

Scoring pattern in different phases

Overs Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1-6 324 2429 74 32.82 7.49 7-15 486 3928 115 34.15 8.08 16-20 254.3 2800 130 21.53 11.00 Total 1064.3 9157 319 28.70 8.60

Scoring at each ground

Mts Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO Dubai 12 471 3932 141 27.89 8.35 Abu Dhabi 10 394.2 3218 115 27.98 8.16 Sharjah 5 199.1 2007 63 31.86 10.08 Total 27 1064.3 9157 319 28.70 8.60

Break-up of sixes hit (367)

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

For Vs Chennai Super Kings 35 43 Delhi Capitals 46 39 Kings XI Punjab 42 53 Kolkata Knight Riders 41 40 Mumbai Indians 67 39 Rajasthan Royals 69 66 Royal Challengers Bangalore 29 42 Sunrisers Hyderabad 38 45

Highest totals

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hits one into the stands during his unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 228-4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020 210-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 208-5 20 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 04-10-2020 206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020 201-3 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 201-5 20 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020 201-6 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020 200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020

Highest at Abu Dhabi: 195-5 (in 20 overs), Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 23-09-2020

Lowest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 109 17 R. Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020 131-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 132 16.5 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 08-10-2020 132-8 20 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020 136 18.1 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 137-9 20 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai 30-09-2020 137-9 20 R.Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Dubai 05-10-2020 138 19.4 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Sharjah 09-10-2020

Highest powerplay scores

Score For Vs Venue Date 69-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 63-0 Delhi Capitals R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 05-10-2020 60-0 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Dubai 04-10-2020 60-0 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 59-1 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 59-0 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 59-1 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 58-0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020 57-1 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 57-1 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 56-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Sharjah 04-10-2020

Lowest powerplay scores

Total For Vs Venue Date 23-3 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 20-09-2020 25-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020 26-2 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020 26-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Dubai 11-10-2020 31-3 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 33-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 34-1 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 34-2 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 35-3 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals Dubai 20-09-2020 35-2 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020

Highest individual scores

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul celebrates a century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 99 58 2 9 I Kishan MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 97 55 7 6 JM Bairstow SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 90* 52 4 4 V Kohli RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020 89 60 7 4 MA Agarwal KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 88* 38 7 6 SS Iyer DC KKR Sharjah 03-10-2020 87* 53 11 1 F du Plessis CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020 85 42 4 7 SV Samson RR KXIP Sharjah 27-09-2020 83* 53 11 3 SR Watson CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020 81 51 8 3 RA Tripathi KKR CSK Abu Dhabi 07-10-2020 80 54 3 6 RG Sharma MI KKR Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020

Leading run-scorers

IMAGE: K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul KXIP 7 387 132* 64.50 134.84 1 3 MA Agarwal KXIP 7 337 106 48.14 158.96 1 2 F du Plessis CSK 7 307 87* 61.40 147.59 0 3 DA Warner SRH 7 275 60 39.28 125.00 0 2 JM Bairstow SRH 7 257 97 36.71 133.16 0 3 SS Iyer DC 7 245 88* 40.83 138.41 0 1 SA Yadav MI 7 233 79* 38.83 155.33 0 2 V Kohli RCB 6 223 90* 55.75 128.90 0 2 S Gill KKR 6 220 70* 44.00 117.02 0 2 RG Sharma MI 7 216 80 30.85 137.57 0 2 N Pooran KXIP 7 212 77 35.33 176.66 0 1 DB Padikkal RCB 6 211 63 35.16 124.85 0 3 MK Pandey SRH 7 202 54 28.85 124.69 0 2 PP Shaw DC 7 202 66 28.85 150.74 0 2 SV Samson RR 7 202 85 28.85 164.22 0 2 S Dhawan DC 7 201 69* 33.50 125.62 0 1

Highest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 189.13 KA Pollard MI 7 174 60* 174.00 189.13 0 1 176.66 N Pooran KXIP 7 212 77 35.33 176.66 0 1 175.00 MP Stoinis DC 7 175 53* 35.00 175.00 0 2 172.22 AB de Villiers RCB 6 155 55* 38.75 172.22 0 2 164.22 SV Samson RR 7 202 85 28.85 164.22 0 2 158.96 MA Agarwal KXIP 7 337 106 48.14 158.96 1 2 157.14 RA Tripathi KKR 3 121 81 40.33 157.14 0 1 156.36 PK Garg SRH 7 86 51* 21.50 156.36 0 1 155.38 RA Jadeja CSK 7 101 50 25.25 155.38 0 1 155.33 SA Yadav MI 7 233 79* 38.83 155.33 0 2 155.17 HH Pandya MI 7 135 30* 27.00 155.17 0 0

Lowest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 89.47 RV Uthappa RR 5 51 18 10.20 89.47 0 0 95.08 GJ Maxwell KXIP 7 58 13* 14.50 95.08 0 0 98.30 KM Jadhav CSK 6 58 26 19.33 98.30 0 0 109.25 MK Lomror RR 3 59 47 19.66 109.25 0 0 109.73 AJ Finch RCB 6 124 52 20.66 109.73 0 1 116.07 RP Das RR 5 65 42* 16.25 116.07 0 0 117.02 S Gill KKR 6 220 70* 44.00 117.02 0 2

Fastest 50s

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran.

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 17 N Pooran 77 KXIP SRH Dubai 08-10-2020 19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020 20 KA Pollard 60* MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 22 KD Karthik 58 KKR KXIP Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020 23 AB de Villiers 55* RCB MI Dubai 28-09-2020 23 PK Garg 51* SRH CSK Dubai 02-10-2020

Slowest 50: 46 balls, KL Rahul, KXIP v CSK, Dubai, 04-10-2020

Fastest 100s

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal reacts after he is dismissed. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

Most sixes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson on the attack during the IPL game against the Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, September 27, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

For 6s Balls Balls / Six SV Samson RR 16 123 7.69 N Pooran KXIP 16 120 7.50 R Tewatia RR 15 124 8.27 IP Kishan MI 14 129 9.21 RG Sharma MI 14 157 11.21 KA Pollard MI 13 92 7.08 JM Bairstow SRH 12 193 16.08 MA Agarwal KXIP 12 212 17.67 EJG Morgan KKR 11 123 11.18 KL Rahul KXIP 10 287 28.70

Best bowling in a match

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 4-20 JJ Bumrah MI RR Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 4-24 K Rabada DC RCB Dubai 05-10-2020 3-12 Rashid Khan SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 3-14 Rashid Khan SRH DC Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 3-15 Mohammed Shami KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 3-18 YS Chahal RCB SRH Dubai 21-09-2020 3-19 CH Morris RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020 3-21 M Ashwin KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 3-24 YS Chahal RCB RR Abu Dhabi 03-10-2020 3-24 JC Archer RR DC Sharjah 09-10-2020

Leading wicket-takers

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pace bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking a wicket during the Super Over against the Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg RPO K Rabada DC 7 27.4 0 213 17 4-24 12.52 7.69 JJ Bumrah MI 7 28 0 222 11 4-20 20.18 7.92 TA Boult MI 7 27.2 1 219 11 2-26 19.90 8.01 Rashid Khan SRH 7 28 1 141 10 3-12 14.10 5.03 Mohammed Shami KXIP 7 26.4 0 223 10 3-15 22.30 8.36 JC Archer RR 7 28 0 191 9 3-24 21.22 6.82 YS Chahal RCB 6 23 0 179 9 3-18 19.88 7.78 JL Pattinson MI 7 26.1 0 216 9 2-19 24.00 8.25 AA Nortje DC 7 28 0 202 8 3-33 25.25 7.21 R Bishnoi KXIP 7 27 0 212 8 3-29 26.50 7.85 SM Curran CSK 7 26 0 230 8 3-33 28.75 8.84

Best economy (Min.8 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg 4.88 MS Washington Sundar RCB 6 18 0 88 3 2-16 29.33 5.03 Rashid Khan SRH 7 28 1 141 10 3-12 14.10 5.05 AR Patel DC 6 19 0 96 6 2-18 16.00 6.82 JC Archer RR 7 28 0 191 9 3-24 21.22 6.98 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 14.1 0 99 3 2-25 33.00 7.20 A Mishra DC 3 10 0 72 3 2-35 24.00 7.21 AA Nortje DC 7 28 0 202 8 3-33 25.25 7.25 Arshdeep Singh KXIP 2 8 1 58 3 2-33 19.33 7.37 KV Sharma CSK 2 8 0 59 2 2-25 29.50 7.40 R Ashwin DC 5 15 0 111 6 2-2 18.50

Worst economy (Min.8 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg 12.27 CJ Jordan KXIP 3 11 0 135 0 - 11.75 LT Ngidi CSK 2 8 0 94 4 3-38 23.50 11.44 TK Curran RR 5 18.1 0 208 3 1-37 69.33 10.90 A Rajpoot RR 3 11 0 120 2 1-39 60.00 10.50 JDS Neesham KXIP 3 10 0 105 1 1-40 105.00 10.50 K Gowtham KXIP 2 8 0 84 1 1-45 84.00 10.37 Mujeeb ur Rahman KXIP 2 8 0 83 0 - 9.88 MP Stoinis DC 7 14.4 0 145 6 2-17 24.16 9.75 I Udana RCB 4 16 0 156 6 2-41 26.00 9.69 KL Nagarkoti KKR 5 13 0 126 4 2-13 31.50

Bowlers conceding most sixes

For 6s Balls Balls / Six R Shreyas Gopal RR 12 156 13.00 R Tewatia RR 11 120 10.91 RA Jadeja CSK 11 120 10.91 JJ Bumrah MI 11 169 15.36 TK Curran RR 10 110 11.00 NA Saini RCB 10 140 14.00 R Bishnoi KXIP 10 162 16.20 PP Chawla CSK 9 103 11.44 SP Narine KKR 9 132 14.67 JC Archer RR 9 170 18.89

All statistics are updated up to and including match # 27 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

