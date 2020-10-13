News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2020, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

IPL 2020, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 13, 2020 12:39 IST
Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the third week of IPL 2020:

Standings

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians are top of the IPL standings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
RankTeamMtsWonLostPointsPoints
1 (1) Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +1.327
2 (2) Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 10 +1.038
3 (4) Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +0.017
4 (3) Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 8 -0.820
5 (7) Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 6 +0.153
6 (5) Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.872
7 (6) Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.588
8 (8) Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 2 -0.381

Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the first week

Total matches - 27
Won by side batting first - 18 (67%)
Won by side batting second - 7 (26%)
Won in Super Over after a tie - 2 (7%)

Teams’ batting and bowling

TeamMtsRSWLRPWRPORCWTRPWRPO
Chennai Super Kings 7 1124 36 31.22 8.20 1231 42 29.30 8.79
Delhi Capitals 7 1249 38 32.86 8.92 1101 51 21.58 7.90
Kings XI Punjab 7 1201 40 30.02 8.77 1229 40 30.72 9.16
Kolkata Knight Riders 6 1006 42 23.95 8.52 1021 32 31.90 8.50
Mumbai Indians 7 1316 37 35.56 9.42 1128 46 24.52 8.20
Rajasthan Royals 7 1170 53 22.07 8.52 1290 32 40.31 9.26
Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 937 33 28.39 8.06 1042 36 28.94 8.70
Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1154 40 28.85 8.26 1115 40 27.87 8.27
Total 27 9157 319 28.70 8.60 9157 319 28.70 8.60

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

Scoring pattern in each over

Over #BallsRunsWktsRPWRPO
1 324 337 8 6.24 42.12
2 324 316 13 5.85 24.30
3 324 440 13 8.14 33.84
4 324 424 10 7.85 42.40
5 324 448 18 8.29 24.88
6 324 464 12 8.59 38.66
7 324 409 8 7.57 51.12
8 324 436 6 8.07 72.66
9 324 474 12 8.77 39.50
10 324 399 13 7.38 30.69
11 324 409 15 7.57 27.26
12 324 378 14 7.00 27.00
13 324 443 10 8.20 44.30
14 324 453 18 8.38 25.16
15 324 527 19 9.75 27.73
16 324 477 24 8.83 19.87
17 323 591 22 10.97 26.86
18 310 597 29 11.55 20.58
19 295 547 27 11.12 20.25
20 275 588 28 12.82 21.00

Scoring pattern in different phases

OversOversRunsWktsRPWRPO
1-6 324 2429 74 32.82 7.49
7-15 486 3928 115 34.15 8.08
16-20 254.3 2800 130 21.53 11.00
Total 1064.3 9157 319 28.70 8.60

Scoring at each ground

 MtsOversRunsWktsRPWRPO
Dubai 12 471 3932 141 27.89 8.35
Abu Dhabi 10 394.2 3218 115 27.98 8.16
Sharjah 5 199.1 2007 63 31.86 10.08
Total 27 1064.3 9157 319 28.70 8.60

Break-up of sixes hit (367)

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI
 ForVs
Chennai Super Kings 35 43
Delhi Capitals 46 39
Kings XI Punjab 42 53
Kolkata Knight Riders 41 40
Mumbai Indians 67 39
Rajasthan Royals 69 66
Royal Challengers Bangalore 29 42
Sunrisers Hyderabad 38 45

Highest totals

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hits one into the stands during his unbeaten 38-ball 88 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hits one into the stands during his unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
ScoreOversForVsVenueDate
228-4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020
226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020
223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020
216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020
210-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020
208-5 20 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 04-10-2020
206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020
201-3 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020
201-5 20 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020
201-6 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020
200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020

Highest at Abu Dhabi: 195-5 (in 20 overs), Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 23-09-2020

Lowest totals

ScoreOversForVsVenueDate
109 17 R. Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020
131-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020
132 16.5 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 08-10-2020
132-8 20 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020
136 18.1 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020
137-9 20 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai 30-09-2020
137-9 20 R.Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Dubai 05-10-2020
138 19.4 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Sharjah 09-10-2020

Highest powerplay scores

ScoreForVsVenueDate
69-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020
63-0 Delhi Capitals R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 05-10-2020
60-0 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Dubai 04-10-2020
60-0 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020
59-1 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020
59-0 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020
59-1 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020
58-0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020
57-1 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020
57-1 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020
56-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Sharjah 04-10-2020

Lowest powerplay scores

TotalForVsVenueDate
23-3 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 20-09-2020
25-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020
26-2 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020
26-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Dubai 11-10-2020
31-3 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020
33-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020
34-1 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020
34-2 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020
35-3 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals Dubai 20-09-2020
35-2 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020

Highest individual scores

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul celebrates a century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
ScoreBalls4s6sPlayerForVsVenueDate
132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020
106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020
99 58 2 9 I Kishan MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020
97 55 7 6 JM Bairstow SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020
90* 52 4 4 V Kohli RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020
89 60 7 4 MA Agarwal KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020
88* 38 7 6 SS Iyer DC KKR Sharjah 03-10-2020
87* 53 11 1 F du Plessis CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020
85 42 4 7 SV Samson RR KXIP Sharjah 27-09-2020
83* 53 11 3 SR Watson CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020
81 51 8 3 RA Tripathi KKR CSK Abu Dhabi 07-10-2020
80 54 3 6 RG Sharma MI KKR Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020

Leading run-scorers

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 TeamMtsRunsHsAvgSR10050
KL Rahul KXIP 7 387 132* 64.50 134.84 1 3
MA Agarwal KXIP 7 337 106 48.14 158.96 1 2
F du Plessis CSK 7 307 87* 61.40 147.59 0 3
DA Warner SRH 7 275 60 39.28 125.00 0 2
JM Bairstow SRH 7 257 97 36.71 133.16 0 3
SS Iyer DC 7 245 88* 40.83 138.41 0 1
SA Yadav MI 7 233 79* 38.83 155.33 0 2
V Kohli RCB 6 223 90* 55.75 128.90 0 2
S Gill KKR 6 220 70* 44.00 117.02 0 2
RG Sharma MI 7 216 80 30.85 137.57 0 2
N Pooran KXIP 7 212 77 35.33 176.66 0 1
DB Padikkal RCB 6 211 63 35.16 124.85 0 3
MK Pandey SRH 7 202 54 28.85 124.69 0 2
PP Shaw DC 7 202 66 28.85 150.74 0 2
SV Samson RR 7 202 85 28.85 164.22 0 2
S Dhawan DC 7 201 69* 33.50 125.62 0 1

Highest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)

SRPlayerTeamMtsRunsHsAvgSR10050
189.13 KA Pollard MI 7 174 60* 174.00 189.13 0 1
176.66 N Pooran KXIP 7 212 77 35.33 176.66 0 1
175.00 MP Stoinis DC 7 175 53* 35.00 175.00 0 2
172.22 AB de Villiers RCB 6 155 55* 38.75 172.22 0 2
164.22 SV Samson RR 7 202 85 28.85 164.22 0 2
158.96 MA Agarwal KXIP 7 337 106 48.14 158.96 1 2
157.14 RA Tripathi KKR 3 121 81 40.33 157.14 0 1
156.36 PK Garg SRH 7 86 51* 21.50 156.36 0 1
155.38 RA Jadeja CSK 7 101 50 25.25 155.38 0 1
155.33 SA Yadav MI 7 233 79* 38.83 155.33 0 2
155.17 HH Pandya MI 7 135 30* 27.00 155.17 0 0

Lowest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)

SRPlayerTeamMtsRunsHsAvgSR10050
89.47 RV Uthappa RR 5 51 18 10.20 89.47 0 0
95.08 GJ Maxwell KXIP 7 58 13* 14.50 95.08 0 0
98.30 KM Jadhav CSK 6 58 26 19.33 98.30 0 0
109.25 MK Lomror RR 3 59 47 19.66 109.25 0 0
109.73 AJ Finch RCB 6 124 52 20.66 109.73 0 1
116.07 RP Das RR 5 65 42* 16.25 116.07 0 0
117.02 S Gill KKR 6 220 70* 44.00 117.02 0 2

Fastest 50s

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran.
BallsPlayerScoreForVsVenueDate
17 N Pooran 77 KXIP SRH Dubai 08-10-2020
19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020
20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020
20 KA Pollard 60* MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020
22 KD Karthik 58 KKR KXIP Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020
23 AB de Villiers 55* RCB MI Dubai 28-09-2020
23 PK Garg 51* SRH CSK Dubai 02-10-2020

Slowest 50: 46 balls, KL Rahul, KXIP v CSK, Dubai, 04-10-2020

Fastest 100s

Mayank Agawal

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal reacts after he is dismissed. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
BallsPlayerScoreForVsVenueDate
45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020
62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

Most sixes

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson on the attack during the IPL game against the Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, September 27, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 For6sBallsBalls / Six
SV Samson RR 16 123 7.69
N Pooran KXIP 16 120 7.50
R Tewatia RR 15 124 8.27
IP Kishan MI 14 129 9.21
RG Sharma MI 14 157 11.21
KA Pollard MI 13 92 7.08
JM Bairstow SRH 12 193 16.08
MA Agarwal KXIP 12 212 17.67
EJG Morgan KKR 11 123 11.18
KL Rahul KXIP 10 287 28.70

Best bowling in a match

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
FiguresPlayerForVsVenueDate
4-20 JJ Bumrah MI RR Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020
4-24 K Rabada DC RCB Dubai 05-10-2020
3-12 Rashid Khan SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020
3-14 Rashid Khan SRH DC Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020
3-15 Mohammed Shami KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020
3-18 YS Chahal RCB SRH Dubai 21-09-2020
3-19 CH Morris RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020
3-21 M Ashwin KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020
3-24 YS Chahal RCB RR Abu Dhabi 03-10-2020
3-24 JC Archer RR DC Sharjah 09-10-2020

Leading wicket-takers

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pace bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking a wicket during the Super Over against the Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 TeamMtsOversMdnsRunsWktsBestAvgRPO
K Rabada DC 7 27.4 0 213 17 4-24 12.52 7.69
JJ Bumrah MI 7 28 0 222 11 4-20 20.18 7.92
TA Boult MI 7 27.2 1 219 11 2-26 19.90 8.01
Rashid Khan SRH 7 28 1 141 10 3-12 14.10 5.03
Mohammed Shami KXIP 7 26.4 0 223 10 3-15 22.30 8.36
JC Archer RR 7 28 0 191 9 3-24 21.22 6.82
YS Chahal RCB 6 23 0 179 9 3-18 19.88 7.78
JL Pattinson MI 7 26.1 0 216 9 2-19 24.00 8.25
AA Nortje DC 7 28 0 202 8 3-33 25.25 7.21
R Bishnoi KXIP 7 27 0 212 8 3-29 26.50 7.85
SM Curran CSK 7 26 0 230 8 3-33 28.75 8.84

Best economy (Min.8 overs)

RPOPlayerTeamMtsOversMdnsRunsWktsBestAvg
4.88 MS Washington Sundar RCB 6 18 0 88 3 2-16 29.33
5.03 Rashid Khan SRH 7 28 1 141 10 3-12 14.10
5.05 AR Patel DC 6 19 0 96 6 2-18 16.00
6.82 JC Archer RR 7 28 0 191 9 3-24 21.22
6.98 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 14.1 0 99 3 2-25 33.00
7.20 A Mishra DC 3 10 0 72 3 2-35 24.00
7.21 AA Nortje DC 7 28 0 202 8 3-33 25.25
7.25 Arshdeep Singh KXIP 2 8 1 58 3 2-33 19.33
7.37 KV Sharma CSK 2 8 0 59 2 2-25 29.50
7.40 R Ashwin DC 5 15 0 111 6 2-2 18.50

Worst economy (Min.8 overs)

RPOPlayerTeamMtsOversMdnsRunsWktsBestAvg
12.27 CJ Jordan KXIP 3 11 0 135 0 -  
11.75 LT Ngidi CSK 2 8 0 94 4 3-38 23.50
11.44 TK Curran RR 5 18.1 0 208 3 1-37 69.33
10.90 A Rajpoot RR 3 11 0 120 2 1-39 60.00
10.50 JDS Neesham KXIP 3 10 0 105 1 1-40 105.00
10.50 K Gowtham KXIP 2 8 0 84 1 1-45 84.00
10.37 Mujeeb ur Rahman KXIP 2 8 0 83 0 -  
9.88 MP Stoinis DC 7 14.4 0 145 6 2-17 24.16
9.75 I Udana RCB 4 16 0 156 6 2-41 26.00
9.69 KL Nagarkoti KKR 5 13 0 126 4 2-13 31.50

Bowlers conceding most sixes

 For6sBallsBalls / Six
R Shreyas Gopal RR 12 156 13.00
R Tewatia RR 11 120 10.91
RA Jadeja CSK 11 120 10.91
JJ Bumrah MI 11 169 15.36
TK Curran RR 10 110 11.00
NA Saini RCB 10 140 14.00
R Bishnoi KXIP 10 162 16.20
PP Chawla CSK 9 103 11.44
SP Narine KKR 9 132 14.67
JC Archer RR 9 170 18.89

All statistics are updated up to and including match # 27 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
