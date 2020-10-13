IPL 2020, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the third week of IPL 2020:
Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Mts
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Points
|1 (1)
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.327
|2 (2)
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.038
|3 (4)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.017
|4 (3)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|8
|-0.820
|5 (7)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.153
|6 (5)
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.872
|7 (6)
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.588
|8 (8)
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-0.381
Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the first week
Total matches - 27
Won by side batting first - 18 (67%)
Won by side batting second - 7 (26%)
Won in Super Over after a tie - 2 (7%)
Teams’ batting and bowling
|Team
|Mts
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|1124
|36
|31.22
|8.20
|1231
|42
|29.30
|8.79
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|1249
|38
|32.86
|8.92
|1101
|51
|21.58
|7.90
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1201
|40
|30.02
|8.77
|1229
|40
|30.72
|9.16
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|1006
|42
|23.95
|8.52
|1021
|32
|31.90
|8.50
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|1316
|37
|35.56
|9.42
|1128
|46
|24.52
|8.20
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|1170
|53
|22.07
|8.52
|1290
|32
|40.31
|9.26
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|937
|33
|28.39
|8.06
|1042
|36
|28.94
|8.70
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1154
|40
|28.85
|8.26
|1115
|40
|27.87
|8.27
|Total
|27
|9157
|319
|28.70
|8.60
|9157
|319
|28.70
|8.60
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken
Scoring pattern in each over
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|324
|337
|8
|6.24
|42.12
|2
|324
|316
|13
|5.85
|24.30
|3
|324
|440
|13
|8.14
|33.84
|4
|324
|424
|10
|7.85
|42.40
|5
|324
|448
|18
|8.29
|24.88
|6
|324
|464
|12
|8.59
|38.66
|7
|324
|409
|8
|7.57
|51.12
|8
|324
|436
|6
|8.07
|72.66
|9
|324
|474
|12
|8.77
|39.50
|10
|324
|399
|13
|7.38
|30.69
|11
|324
|409
|15
|7.57
|27.26
|12
|324
|378
|14
|7.00
|27.00
|13
|324
|443
|10
|8.20
|44.30
|14
|324
|453
|18
|8.38
|25.16
|15
|324
|527
|19
|9.75
|27.73
|16
|324
|477
|24
|8.83
|19.87
|17
|323
|591
|22
|10.97
|26.86
|18
|310
|597
|29
|11.55
|20.58
|19
|295
|547
|27
|11.12
|20.25
|20
|275
|588
|28
|12.82
|21.00
Scoring pattern in different phases
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1-6
|324
|2429
|74
|32.82
|7.49
|7-15
|486
|3928
|115
|34.15
|8.08
|16-20
|254.3
|2800
|130
|21.53
|11.00
|Total
|1064.3
|9157
|319
|28.70
|8.60
Scoring at each ground
|Mts
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|Dubai
|12
|471
|3932
|141
|27.89
|8.35
|Abu Dhabi
|10
|394.2
|3218
|115
|27.98
|8.16
|Sharjah
|5
|199.1
|2007
|63
|31.86
|10.08
|Total
|27
|1064.3
|9157
|319
|28.70
|8.60
Break-up of sixes hit (367)
|For
|Vs
|Chennai Super Kings
|35
|43
|Delhi Capitals
|46
|39
|Kings XI Punjab
|42
|53
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|41
|40
|Mumbai Indians
|67
|39
|Rajasthan Royals
|69
|66
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|29
|42
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|38
|45
Highest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|228-4
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|226-6
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|223-2
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|216-7
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|210-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|208-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
|206-3
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|201-3
|20
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-6
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|200-6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
Highest at Abu Dhabi: 195-5 (in 20 overs), Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 23-09-2020
Lowest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|109
|17
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|131-7
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|132
|16.5
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|132-8
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|136
|18.1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|137-9
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai
|30-09-2020
|137-9
|20
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|138
|19.4
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|09-10-2020
Highest powerplay scores
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|69-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|63-0
|Delhi Capitals
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|60-0
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|60-0
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|59-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|59-0
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|59-1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|58-0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|57-1
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|57-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|56-1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
Lowest powerplay scores
|Total
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|23-3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|25-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|26-2
|Chennai Super Kings
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|26-1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dubai
|11-10-2020
|31-3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|33-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|34-1
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|34-2
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|35-3
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|35-2
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
Highest individual scores
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|132*
|69
|14
|7
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|106
|50
|10
|7
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|99
|58
|2
|9
|I Kishan
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|97
|55
|7
|6
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|90*
|52
|4
|4
|V Kohli
|RCB
|CSK
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|89
|60
|7
|4
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|88*
|38
|7
|6
|SS Iyer
|DC
|KKR
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|87*
|53
|11
|1
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|KXIP
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|85
|42
|4
|7
|SV Samson
|RR
|KXIP
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|83*
|53
|11
|3
|SR Watson
|CSK
|KXIP
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|81
|51
|8
|3
|RA Tripathi
|KKR
|CSK
|Abu Dhabi
|07-10-2020
|80
|54
|3
|6
|RG Sharma
|MI
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
Leading run-scorers
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|7
|387
|132*
|64.50
|134.84
|1
|3
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|7
|337
|106
|48.14
|158.96
|1
|2
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|7
|307
|87*
|61.40
|147.59
|0
|3
|DA Warner
|SRH
|7
|275
|60
|39.28
|125.00
|0
|2
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|7
|257
|97
|36.71
|133.16
|0
|3
|SS Iyer
|DC
|7
|245
|88*
|40.83
|138.41
|0
|1
|SA Yadav
|MI
|7
|233
|79*
|38.83
|155.33
|0
|2
|V Kohli
|RCB
|6
|223
|90*
|55.75
|128.90
|0
|2
|S Gill
|KKR
|6
|220
|70*
|44.00
|117.02
|0
|2
|RG Sharma
|MI
|7
|216
|80
|30.85
|137.57
|0
|2
|N Pooran
|KXIP
|7
|212
|77
|35.33
|176.66
|0
|1
|DB Padikkal
|RCB
|6
|211
|63
|35.16
|124.85
|0
|3
|MK Pandey
|SRH
|7
|202
|54
|28.85
|124.69
|0
|2
|PP Shaw
|DC
|7
|202
|66
|28.85
|150.74
|0
|2
|SV Samson
|RR
|7
|202
|85
|28.85
|164.22
|0
|2
|S Dhawan
|DC
|7
|201
|69*
|33.50
|125.62
|0
|1
Highest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|189.13
|KA Pollard
|MI
|7
|174
|60*
|174.00
|189.13
|0
|1
|176.66
|N Pooran
|KXIP
|7
|212
|77
|35.33
|176.66
|0
|1
|175.00
|MP Stoinis
|DC
|7
|175
|53*
|35.00
|175.00
|0
|2
|172.22
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|6
|155
|55*
|38.75
|172.22
|0
|2
|164.22
|SV Samson
|RR
|7
|202
|85
|28.85
|164.22
|0
|2
|158.96
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|7
|337
|106
|48.14
|158.96
|1
|2
|157.14
|RA Tripathi
|KKR
|3
|121
|81
|40.33
|157.14
|0
|1
|156.36
|PK Garg
|SRH
|7
|86
|51*
|21.50
|156.36
|0
|1
|155.38
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|7
|101
|50
|25.25
|155.38
|0
|1
|155.33
|SA Yadav
|MI
|7
|233
|79*
|38.83
|155.33
|0
|2
|155.17
|HH Pandya
|MI
|7
|135
|30*
|27.00
|155.17
|0
|0
Lowest strike-rate (Min.50 balls faced)
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|89.47
|RV Uthappa
|RR
|5
|51
|18
|10.20
|89.47
|0
|0
|95.08
|GJ Maxwell
|KXIP
|7
|58
|13*
|14.50
|95.08
|0
|0
|98.30
|KM Jadhav
|CSK
|6
|58
|26
|19.33
|98.30
|0
|0
|109.25
|MK Lomror
|RR
|3
|59
|47
|19.66
|109.25
|0
|0
|109.73
|AJ Finch
|RCB
|6
|124
|52
|20.66
|109.73
|0
|1
|116.07
|RP Das
|RR
|5
|65
|42*
|16.25
|116.07
|0
|0
|117.02
|S Gill
|KKR
|6
|220
|70*
|44.00
|117.02
|0
|2
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17
|N Pooran
|77
|KXIP
|SRH
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|19
|SV Samson
|74
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|20
|MP Stoinis
|53
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|20
|KA Pollard
|60*
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|22
|KD Karthik
|58
|KKR
|KXIP
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|MI
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|23
|PK Garg
|51*
|SRH
|CSK
|Dubai
|02-10-2020
Slowest 50: 46 balls, KL Rahul, KXIP v CSK, Dubai, 04-10-2020
Fastest 100s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|45
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|62
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
Most sixes
|For
|6s
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|SV Samson
|RR
|16
|123
|7.69
|N Pooran
|KXIP
|16
|120
|7.50
|R Tewatia
|RR
|15
|124
|8.27
|IP Kishan
|MI
|14
|129
|9.21
|RG Sharma
|MI
|14
|157
|11.21
|KA Pollard
|MI
|13
|92
|7.08
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|12
|193
|16.08
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|12
|212
|17.67
|EJG Morgan
|KKR
|11
|123
|11.18
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|10
|287
|28.70
Best bowling in a match
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|4-20
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|4-24
|K Rabada
|DC
|RCB
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|3-12
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|3-14
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|3-15
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|3-18
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|SRH
|Dubai
|21-09-2020
|3-19
|CH Morris
|RCB
|CSK
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|3-21
|M Ashwin
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|3-24
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|03-10-2020
|3-24
|JC Archer
|RR
|DC
|Sharjah
|09-10-2020
Leading wicket-takers
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|RPO
|K Rabada
|DC
|7
|27.4
|0
|213
|17
|4-24
|12.52
|7.69
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|7
|28
|0
|222
|11
|4-20
|20.18
|7.92
|TA Boult
|MI
|7
|27.2
|1
|219
|11
|2-26
|19.90
|8.01
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|7
|28
|1
|141
|10
|3-12
|14.10
|5.03
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|7
|26.4
|0
|223
|10
|3-15
|22.30
|8.36
|JC Archer
|RR
|7
|28
|0
|191
|9
|3-24
|21.22
|6.82
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|6
|23
|0
|179
|9
|3-18
|19.88
|7.78
|JL Pattinson
|MI
|7
|26.1
|0
|216
|9
|2-19
|24.00
|8.25
|AA Nortje
|DC
|7
|28
|0
|202
|8
|3-33
|25.25
|7.21
|R Bishnoi
|KXIP
|7
|27
|0
|212
|8
|3-29
|26.50
|7.85
|SM Curran
|CSK
|7
|26
|0
|230
|8
|3-33
|28.75
|8.84
Best economy (Min.8 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|4.88
|MS Washington Sundar
|RCB
|6
|18
|0
|88
|3
|2-16
|29.33
|5.03
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|7
|28
|1
|141
|10
|3-12
|14.10
|5.05
|AR Patel
|DC
|6
|19
|0
|96
|6
|2-18
|16.00
|6.82
|JC Archer
|RR
|7
|28
|0
|191
|9
|3-24
|21.22
|6.98
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|4
|14.1
|0
|99
|3
|2-25
|33.00
|7.20
|A Mishra
|DC
|3
|10
|0
|72
|3
|2-35
|24.00
|7.21
|AA Nortje
|DC
|7
|28
|0
|202
|8
|3-33
|25.25
|7.25
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|2
|8
|1
|58
|3
|2-33
|19.33
|7.37
|KV Sharma
|CSK
|2
|8
|0
|59
|2
|2-25
|29.50
|7.40
|R Ashwin
|DC
|5
|15
|0
|111
|6
|2-2
|18.50
Worst economy (Min.8 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|12.27
|CJ Jordan
|KXIP
|3
|11
|0
|135
|0
|-
|11.75
|LT Ngidi
|CSK
|2
|8
|0
|94
|4
|3-38
|23.50
|11.44
|TK Curran
|RR
|5
|18.1
|0
|208
|3
|1-37
|69.33
|10.90
|A Rajpoot
|RR
|3
|11
|0
|120
|2
|1-39
|60.00
|10.50
|JDS Neesham
|KXIP
|3
|10
|0
|105
|1
|1-40
|105.00
|10.50
|K Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|8
|0
|84
|1
|1-45
|84.00
|10.37
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|KXIP
|2
|8
|0
|83
|0
|-
|9.88
|MP Stoinis
|DC
|7
|14.4
|0
|145
|6
|2-17
|24.16
|9.75
|I Udana
|RCB
|4
|16
|0
|156
|6
|2-41
|26.00
|9.69
|KL Nagarkoti
|KKR
|5
|13
|0
|126
|4
|2-13
|31.50
Bowlers conceding most sixes
|For
|6s
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|R Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|12
|156
|13.00
|R Tewatia
|RR
|11
|120
|10.91
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|11
|120
|10.91
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|11
|169
|15.36
|TK Curran
|RR
|10
|110
|11.00
|NA Saini
|RCB
|10
|140
|14.00
|R Bishnoi
|KXIP
|10
|162
|16.20
|PP Chawla
|CSK
|9
|103
|11.44
|SP Narine
|KKR
|9
|132
|14.67
|JC Archer
|RR
|9
|170
|18.89
All statistics are updated up to and including match # 27 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
