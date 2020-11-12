IPL 2020: The TOP 10 batsmen

November 12, 2020 07:26 IST

It was Mumbai Indians at their dominant best as they triumphed in IPL 2020, to clinch a record-extending fifth title in the world's top T20 league.

The top batting stars -- A B de Villiers, K L Rahul, David Warner -- lived up to their billing, while young guns Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal made everyone take notice of their enormous potential.

Harish Kotian presents the top 10 batsmen in IPL 2020:

Ishan Kishan

He keeps wickets, he hits sixes at will and he hails from Jharkhand as well, so no wonder young Ishan is being looked upon as the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

One of the most under-rated players in the IPL, the 22 year old was Mumbai Indians's most successful batsmen this season.

He was left out of the first couple of games, but when he got his chance, he made sure to grab it with both hands.

In his very first game in IPL 2020, Ishan made everyone take notice with an entertaining 99 from 58 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. There was no stopping him from that point onwards.

The left-hander smashed his way to 516 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145, hitting as many as 30 sixes -- the most by any batsman in IPL 2020.

Quinton de Kock

The South African took the onus on himself to get Mumbai off to quickfire starts.

De Kock hit four half-centuries to tally 503 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 140, while also making a key contribution as the wicket-keeper with 18 catches and four stumpings.

K L Rahul

Even though Kings XI Punjab failed to make it to the playoffs, Rahul finished away ahead of others in the batting charts.

The additional responsibility of captaincy along with the wicket-keeping didn't hamper Rahul as he enjoyed another fruitful season with the bat.

He finished with an impressive 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 55, with one century and five fifties.

David Warner

Warner was another captain who led from the front with the bat.

With Sunrisers Hyderabad struggling to make the playoffs, Warner played an instrumental role in turning their campaign around.

The Australian blasted 66 from 34 balls against the Delhi Capitals and then hit 85 not out from 58 balls against the Mumbai Indians, which helped Sunrisers advance despite all odds, with four victories in a row.

Sunrisers bowed out with a loss to Delhi Capitals on the second qualifier, but Warner bowed out on a high with 548 runs at a strike rate of 134, with four half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar struggled to get going in the first few games before he bounced in style.

After a difficult start, the Delhi Capitals opener got back among the runs with two fifties in a row.

He then became the first player in IPL history to hit two consecutive centuries, as he hit 101 not out against the Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with 106 not out against the Kings XI Punjab.

Dhawan also scored a splendid 78 from 50 balls to help Delhi outclass Sunrisers in the second qualifier.

The veteran left-hander, who came into the IPL after a long injury lay-off, showed he still belongs to the top as he finished with 618 runs at a strike rate of 144, with four fifties and two centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal

Playing his first IPL, the 20 year old took the IPL by storm with his consistent and brilliant batting performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The left-hander started off with a half-century on debut, hitting 56 from 42 balls against Sunrisers and then hit fifties in a row against Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals.

DDP showed he is one for the future with 473 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 124, with five fifties.

A B de Villiers

AB remains one of the impactful players with the bat for RCB.

The South African started off with a bang, smashing 51 from 30 balls against Sunrisers before taking apart the Mumbai bowlers in a 24-ball 55 not out.

Kolkata Knight Riders then suffered at his hands, as he blazed an entertaining 73 not out from 33 balls, while hitting 55 from 22 balls against the Rajasthan Royals to help RCB make it to the playoffs after a gap of three years.

Overall, he scored 454 runs at a strike rate of 158, with five half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a good season with the bat while guiding DC to their best-ever finish in the IPL, as they finished runners up.

Shreyas played one of the best knocks of IPL 2020 when he smashed a whirlwind 88 not out from 38 balls against KKR.

Iyer was the fourth highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 with 519 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 123.

Chris Gayle

Universe Boss showed how Kings XI Punjab erred bigtime by leaving him out in the first half of IPL 2020.

KXIP managed just one wins from their first seven games before they brought in the West Indian T20 superstar.

Gayle started off with 53 from 45 balls against RCB to fire KXIP to an emphatic eight wicket win as they turned around their campaign in fine style with five straight wins.

Batting at No 3, Gayle also starred with a 29-ball 51 against KKR and a quickfire 99 from 63 balls against the Royals.

In just seven games, Gayle scored 288 runs at a strike rate of 137, with three fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav

Surya enhanced his reputation as one of the best middle order batsmen in the country.

Days after not being picked for the limited overs series in Australia, Surya showed what Team India will miss as he stroked a brilliant 79 not out from 43 balls to guide Mumbai to victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while also being involved in a stare fest with India Captain Virat Kohli.

Surya also scored 79 not out against the Royals while hitting two other fifties. One of the most dependable batsmen in the Mumbai line-up, he repeatedly won applause from the pundits ion the commentary box.

Surya finished with an impressive 480 runs at a strike rate of 145, with 61 fours -- the second most in the IPL this year.

Photographs: BCCI/IPL