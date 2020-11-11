Kohli or Dhoni: Who is right?

November 11, 2020 17:51 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January.

The BCCI has granted Kohli paternity leave and tghe skipper will return to India after the first Test, scheduled from December 17, in Adelaide.

'Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,' Board Secretary Jay Amit Shah stated.

While many backed Kohli for prioritising his family, others compared him with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision not to return to India in 2015 while leading India in the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand when Sakshi Singh Dhoni gave birth to their daughter.

