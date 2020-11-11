News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli or Dhoni: Who is right?

Kohli or Dhoni: Who is right?

By Rediff Cricket
November 11, 2020 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January.

The BCCI has granted Kohli paternity leave and tghe skipper will return to India after the first Test, scheduled from December 17, in Adelaide.

'Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,' Board Secretary Jay Amit Shah stated.

While many backed Kohli for prioritising his family, others compared him with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision not to return to India in 2015 while leading India in the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand when Sakshi Singh Dhoni gave birth to their daughter.

This is how fans reacted:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
Why Virat is grateful for Anushka in his life
Why Virat is grateful for Anushka in his life
'When we found out, we were over the moon'
'When we found out, we were over the moon'
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami, 2 others
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami, 2 others
SEE! Stars give you Diwali style inspiration
SEE! Stars give you Diwali style inspiration
Surya's sacrifice sets Twitter buzzing
Surya's sacrifice sets Twitter buzzing
Wanted JD-U 'weakened', won't back Nitish: Chirag
Wanted JD-U 'weakened', won't back Nitish: Chirag

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Expectant father Kohli to return after Adelaide Test

Expectant father Kohli to return after Adelaide Test

PIX: In red, Anushka bids IPL goodbye

PIX: In red, Anushka bids IPL goodbye

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use