What IPL triumph means for Mumbai Indians

November 11, 2020 15:02 IST

IMAGE: Brother Hardik and Krunal Pandya celebrate after Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

There was no stopping Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led team stormed to their fifth IPL title after outclassing Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mumbai became only the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend an IPL title.

Clearly, the Star Sports commentators felt MI is the best T20 team in the world.

Mumbai had earlier triumphed in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

'As a group we had decided that we are going to achieve something amazing this year and create history. We have never won the trophy in even years so we decided to break the jinx and win it in an even year. I am just proud of the way the boys played,' a delighted Hardik Pandya said after the win.

'This has been an amazing season from the team's point of view. We have worked really hard. When no one was able to get practice sessions and play together, we got an opportunity to practice before the tournament. Then we came here and we got to spend a lot of time with the players,' added Suryakumar Yadav, the best no 3 batsman in IPL 2020, far ahead of Virat Kohli who plays at that spot for his franchise.

'There has been a lot of hard work done off the field. I know we have come here and played some good cricket, but a lot of the unseen things that have been done off the field we must acknowledge that. It was a long season, but it has been a great one nonetheless!' said wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

'It was a difficult year. To play cricket in this year we are very grateful for that, couldn't be more happy,' chipped in Jasprit 'Boom Boom' Bumrah.

Check out what the IPL title means for the Mumbai Indians in the video below: