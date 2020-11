November 11, 2020 18:00 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with the IPL trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instgram

Hardik Pandya dedicated Mumbai Indians's fifth Indian Premier League title to his son Agastya.

As he celebrated the triumph, Hardik showed how much he missed the three month old who the Mumbai Indians star has not seen in person since August when he flew to the UAE for IPL 2020.

Agastya, who was born on July 30, is in India with his mum, Serbian model Natasa Stankovic.

'This one's for you, Agastya,' Hardik said on Instagram, 'Love this team!@mipaltan #Believe #MIChampion5'.