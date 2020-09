September 16, 2020 16:55 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli cooled off with a day in the pool after hectic pre-IPL practice.

The pool time would be manna for Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates as they prepare for the IPL amid rising temperatures in the UAE.

'A proper day at the pool,' the RCB skipper said alongside pictures of the pool session.

'Congratulations on the win, Cap! That was a fun pool volleyball tournament,' commented Chikoo's RCB team-mates.

'Now, onto the IPL'.