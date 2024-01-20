IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel's proud parents after he was picked for the Indian Test team. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/X

After earning a maiden call-up to the Indian team for the England Tests, Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel paid a heartwarming tribute to his parents for their sacrifices.

'Thank you will be an understatement. For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, so that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start,' he said on X.



His father Nem Singh Jurel, a Kargil war veteran, was against Dhruv taking up cricket as they could not afford money to buy his cricket kit.

His mother Rajni sold off her gold chain to fund Dhruv's cricket kit.



'Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai! (Mummy, daddy you are my world. There is still a long way to go!)! said Dhruv, who posted a screenshot of the video chat with his proud parents on X.



He has been picked as the third wicket-keeping option behind K L Rahul and K S Bharat for the first two Tests of the five-match series against England.