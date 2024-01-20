News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made'

'For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 20, 2024 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel's proud parents after he was picked for the Indian Test team. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/X

After earning a maiden call-up to the Indian team for the England Tests, Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel paid a heartwarming tribute to his parents for their sacrifices.

'Thank you will be an understatement. For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, so that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start,' he said on X.

His father Nem Singh Jurel, a Kargil war veteran, was against Dhruv taking up cricket as they could not afford money to buy his cricket kit.

His mother Rajni sold off her gold chain to fund Dhruv's cricket kit.

'Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai! (Mummy, daddy you are my world. There is still a long way to go!)! said Dhruv, who posted a screenshot of the video chat with his proud parents on X.

He has been picked as the third wicket-keeping option behind K L Rahul and K S Bharat for the first two Tests of the five-match series against England.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out England's Schedule In India
Check Out England's Schedule In India
How Ollie Robinson aims to tame India's run machine
How Ollie Robinson aims to tame India's run machine
'Measured aggression': How England can upset India
'Measured aggression': How England can upset India
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
'Rajiv is not to be blamed, but Cong is...'
'Rajiv is not to be blamed, but Cong is...'
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya
Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick

Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick

'Jurel is an absolute match-winner'

'Jurel is an absolute match-winner'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances