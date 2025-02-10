'India, Pakistan Favourites For Champions Trophy'

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Muttiah Muralitharan at the launch of Reliance Consumer Products Limited's new sports drink, Spinner, in Mumbai, February 10, 2025.

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan picks India and Pakistan as his top two favourites for the Champions Trophy as he believes sub-continental conditions tilts the balance in their favour.



The eight-team Champions Trophy begins in Karachi on February 19. India play their first match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

Muralitharan, who finished with a record haul of 800 wickets in 133 Tests, is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game.



He believes India's fortunes in the Champions Trophy will rely on the form of their two senior stars -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.



"Rohit has scored a hundred and Virat will also will come to form. Definitely, they need to be in form in this tournament for India to win," Muralitharan told PTI at the launch of Reliance Consumer Products Limited's new sports drink, Spinner, in Mumbai on Monday.



