Champions Trophy: Defeating India is Pakistan's 'real task'

IMAGE: People take photos of the ICC Champions Trophy during the final stop of its tour at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the real task for Pakistan is not just winning the ICC Champions Trophy but also defeating arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi stadium on Friday night, Sharif said the players must give their best against India.

"We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times, but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India, in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them," Sharif said.

Pakistan and India have a history of cricket rivalry and generally the Indian team has held the advantage in ICC events since the nineties.

Pakistan's last win in an ICC event against India was in 2021, when they won in Dubai in the T20 World Cup.

But with India refusing to send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and given the recent tense relations between the two cricket boards, the February 23-match has that extra edge to it.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England, Pakistan winning the final.

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years," Sharif said.

Sharif expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

He was also thrilled with the new look stadium and the improved facilities and said the stadium now reflects the spirit of Pakistan's cricketing passion.

"I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national men's cricket team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of Gaddafi Stadium's renovation in just 117 days.

At the event, renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig performed for the audience, followed by a stunning fireworks display, a vibrant drum show and a unique light show.

Pakistan to review squad named for Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi says the selection committee "will review" the national squad picked for the Champions Trophy even as he defended the controversial selections of batter Khushdil Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Naqvi’s statement was in complete contradiction to skipper Mohammed Rizwan's assertion that no change is warranted in the 15-member squad.

Every cricket board has time till February 12 to make changes to their provisional squads for the ICC event, which will be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“The selectors have the right to review any squad they announce. Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf have been included in the squad with the right intentions,” he asserted, while replying to a question.

The selectors have come under fire from many former players and analysts after they recalled Khushdil and Faheem for the Champions Trophy even though the duo haven’t played international cricket for a while.

While Faheem, who has a batting average of 10 and bowling average of 47, played the last of his 34 ODIs in September 2023, Khushdil, who hasn’t scored a half-century in his 10 ODI appearances, hasn’t played for the national team since August 2022.

Naqvi said he did not interfere in the selectors' work and whatever they felt was the best for the team they did.

“Yes, they are now reviewing the squad because they have time until February 12 to make changes if they want.”

This is not the first time that the selectors decided to change the squad. Even before the 2021 T20 World Cup they made several changes to the announced squad.