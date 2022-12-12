News
Bangla ODIs: How Ishan Kishan Zoomed Up MVPI

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE and PURNENDU MAJI
December 12, 2022 20:03 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in the India-Bangladesh ODI Series.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan blasted the quickest double century in ODIs, from just 126 balls, during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram, December 10, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

With Shakib al Hasan you never know. Sometimes he's captain, sometimes he's not. Sometimes he's a wily bowler, sometimes he's a skillful batsman. Very often, he's both.

Shakib plays all cricket formats, but most will agree that ODI is his strongest suit (remember the 2019 ODI World Cup in England?). He's now nearing 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in ODI cricket.

It's not a surprise that he emerged as the most valuable player (Most Valuable Player Index: 369) in the recent ODI series in Bangladesh that India lost 2-1)

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan in action. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Ishan Kishan played just one match in the series, but his blistering 210 in 131 balls took him to the second place (MVPI: 289).

Mehdi Hasan Miraz (MVPI: 271) is third on the table. If our MVPI formula could accommodate the 'player winning impact' factor, he would surely be at the top.

Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

MVPI is based on a formula that rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, and bowlers who get a lot of wickets at low economy rates.

Most Valuable Players: India-Bangladesh Series (December 4-10, 2022)

No.PlayerTeamTop ScoreRuns4s6sStrike RateWicketEconomy RateMatchMVPI
1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 43 80 8 0 74.1 9 4.8 3 369
2 Ishan Kishan IND 210 210 24 10 160 0 - 1 289
3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 100 141 12 6 111 4 6.6 3 271
4 Washington Sundar IND 37 67 5 1 75.3 6 3.5 3 270
5 Ebadot Hossain BAN 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.3 3 261
6 Mohammad Siraj IND 9 11 1 0 32.4 6 5.3 3 201
7 Shardul Thakur IND 7 12 0 0 38.7 4 4.1 3 164
8 Axar Patel IND 56 76 3 4 104 2 5.2 2 149
9 Virat Kohli IND 113 127 13 2 113 0 - 3 147
10 Umran Malik IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 5.6 2 132
11 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 13 23 4 0 82.1 2 4.7 3 117
12 Rohit Sharma IND 51 78 7 6 132 0 - 2 102
13 KL Rahul IND 73 95 6 4 88 0 - 3 92
14 Mahmudulla BAN 77 111 8 1 70.7 1 9.1 3 85
15 Shreyas Iyer IND 82 109 8 3 74.1 0 - 3 71
16 Litton Das BAN 41 77 8 2 68.8 0 - 3 67
17 Deepak Chahar IND 11 11 0 1 52.4 1 4 2 53
18 Kuldeep Sen IND 2 2 0 0 50 2 7.4 1 53
19 Taskin Ahmed BAN 17 17 0 2 106 2 9.9 1 43
20 Kuldeep Yadav IND 3 3 0 0 100 1 5.3 1 40
21 Nasum Ahmed BAN 18 18 2 1 164 0 5.4 1 31
22 Anamul Haque BAN 14 33 4 1 73.3 0 - 3 26
23 Yasir Ali BAN 25 25 2 1 83.3 0 - 1 20
24 Shikhar Dhawan IND 8 18 2 0 51.4 0 - 3 11
25 Shahbaz Ahmed IND 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.3 1 11
26 Najmul Hossain Shanto BAN 21 21 3 0 58.3 0 - 2 11
27 Affif Hossain BAN 8 14 1 0 56 0 14 3 0
28 Hasan Mahmud BAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.7 1 0
29 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 18 37 2 0 45.1 0 - 3 -3

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE and PURNENDU MAJI
