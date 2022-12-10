News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan grateful for every opportunity to play

Ishan Kishan grateful for every opportunity to play

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 10, 2022 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Ishaan Kishan celebrates his splendid double century

IMAGE: India's Ishaan Kishan celebrates his splendid double century. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ishan Kishan acknowledges the level of competition for spots in the Indian team and hence fully understands the necessity of cashing in on limited opportunities to the fullest like he did during his record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday.

Kishan scored the fastest double hundred in ODI history after getting a lucky break in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma.

However, things might change when India next play Sri Lanka in January as Rohit is expected to be fit, Shikhar Dhawan, if not dropped will be around and Shubman Gill will also be back in the mix.

 

"I don't think a batting position in this team is certain. Many big players are playing in different positions. It's all about performance and I can't complain that I want to bat in this position," Kishan gave a very practical answer.

For him, it was all about using the chance he had got.

"It is such an opportunity if you get you need to score big because you will get just one or two matches to show your potential. A big player emerges like this only, he cashes on the opportunity which he gets."

Kishan isn't bothered whether he will get a chance to play or not in January.

"I don't think about whether I will play the next match or not. My job is to give my best when I get an opportunity. I don't talk much, I just want my bat to do the talking." Rahul Dravid was also very happy with his ward's performance and Kishan, in fact, got a hug from the head coach.

"He (Dravid) was very happy because he knows that a player just wants a chance."

Kishan looks up to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya when it comes to commitment. "When I look at Virat bhai or Hardik bhai, I just try to look at their commitment and give my 100 per cent just the way they do. It's not that we are playing any league match. We are representing our country. My focus always is to give my 100 per cent and not to have any regrets after the match."

Having a 290-run partnership with Kohli was a learning experience.

"I am happy that I got an opportunity to bat along with him (Kohli) but it wasn't in my mind at that time. I got to learn a lot of things batting with him. Since it was Virat bhai I was trying to converse as much as possible with him so that I can learn. I hope to build many more partnerships with him."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Stadium 974 is a real Transformer
Stadium 974 is a real Transformer
Neuer skiing injury knocks him out for rest of season
Neuer skiing injury knocks him out for rest of season
Ten Hag had no choice but to let Ronaldo go
Ten Hag had no choice but to let Ronaldo go
Morocco script history, stun Portugal to enter semis
Morocco script history, stun Portugal to enter semis
PM must speak on border row during Maha visit: Uddhav
PM must speak on border row during Maha visit: Uddhav
India logs 210 fresh coronavirus cases, no new death
India logs 210 fresh coronavirus cases, no new death
RPG fired at Punjab police station, Pak hand suspected
RPG fired at Punjab police station, Pak hand suspected

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Ishan Kishan's first coach waxes eloquent of his bacha

Ishan Kishan's first coach waxes eloquent of his bacha

Ishan Kishan shatters Chris Gayle's world record!

Ishan Kishan shatters Chris Gayle's world record!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances