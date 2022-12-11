News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh

Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
Last updated on: December 11, 2022 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma of India bats

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma injured his thumb in the last ODI against Bangladesh. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. "India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh.

He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.

 

"The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test."

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for injured Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the Indian squad.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
