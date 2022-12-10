News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan leaves Sachin, Rohit, Sehwag behind

Ishan Kishan leaves Sachin, Rohit, Sehwag behind

Last updated on: December 10, 2022 17:07 IST
Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double-century in the history of ODI cricket -- a mind-boggling 210 off 131 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's Ishan Kishan made history by becoming the seventh batsman in one-day international cricket to hit a double century and the fastest to achieve the feat during his country's third ODI match against Bangladesh.

The left-hander, who reached the double century in 126 balls after hitting nine sixes and 24 fours, joins Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indians to have scored 200 runs or more in an ODI innings.

 

Ishan Kishan

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur earlier this week, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

The two teams will also play two Tests this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'The Indian team is not going in the right direction'
Injured Rohit doubtful for Bangladesh Tests
Bumrah-Sanj Give Us Relationship Goals
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI
Himachal Cong MLAs to meet again to pick consensus CM
Guj BJP MLAs pick Bhupendra Patel as CM for 2nd term
World Cup's Sexiest Fan Supports Croatia
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

