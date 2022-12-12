Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, due to a thumb injury.

K L Rahul, who was previously the vice-captain, has now been named skipper in Rohit's stead, while Cheteshwar Pujara was named vice-captain.

Pujara, a veteran of 96 Tests, served as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in 2020-2021.

In the absence of seniors like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rahul, Rishabh Pant led the T20 side and had been promoted to vice-captain of the Test side in their absence.

BCCI's then selection committee had stated it was looking at Pant, Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah as future leaders and that they would be groomed for the role.

Due to poor form and struggles with fitness issues, Pant has been removed from the vice-captaincy equation.