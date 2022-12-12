News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain

Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 12, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, due to a thumb injury.

K L Rahul, who was previously the vice-captain, has now been named skipper in Rohit's stead, while Cheteshwar Pujara was named vice-captain.

Pujara, a veteran of 96 Tests, served as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in 2020-2021.

In the absence of seniors like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rahul, Rishabh Pant led the T20 side and had been promoted to vice-captain of the Test side in their absence.

BCCI's then selection committee had stated it was looking at Pant, Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah as future leaders and that they would be groomed for the role.

Due to poor form and struggles with fitness issues, Pant has been removed from the vice-captaincy equation.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
'Pant is overweight and bulky'
'Pant is overweight and bulky'
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
Anil Deshmukh gets bail, to stay in jail for now
Anil Deshmukh gets bail, to stay in jail for now
If China And India Go To War At Sea...
If China And India Go To War At Sea...
Jacqueline appears in court in Rs 200 cr fraud case
Jacqueline appears in court in Rs 200 cr fraud case
Supreme Court gets new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in
Supreme Court gets new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh

Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh

Chappell backs Warner in leadership ban review drama

Chappell backs Warner in leadership ban review drama

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances