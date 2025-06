Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss the World Test Championship final, where South Africa pulled off a magnificent win against favorites Australia, on the Sports and Pastime podcast.

IMAGE: South African Captain Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC Test Championship Mace flanked by his team-mates after winning the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters