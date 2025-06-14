Heart-Warming PIX: Bavuma's Son Joins WTC Party!

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma celebrates and his son Lihle with the ICC Test Championship Mace at Lord's on Saturday. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Temba Bavuma ended South Africa's long wait for an ICC Trophy as he led the Proteas to a five-wicket victory against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final, at Lord's, on Saturday.



Apart from his sharp captaincy, Bavuma also played a vital role with the bat, with defiant knocks of 66 and 36 in both innings as South Africa bounced back after a horror first innings batting performance to shock the Australians.

Bavuma, battling a hamstring injury, showed great commitment as he came out to bat on Day 4. His 147-run partnership for the third wicket with Aiden Markram, who stroked 136, helped South Africa chase down 282 to win the WTC Final.

'We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, and this win squashes that. Here is an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured we will celebrate as one,' the Proteas skipper said after the match.

Bavuma and his son Lihle celebrated with the ICC Test Championship Mace, marking South Africa's most memorable cricketing moment.

Lihle, who turns two on September 30, soaked in the winning moments as he celebrated with Daddy and his teammates at Lord's.