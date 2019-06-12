Don't rule Bangladesh out!

June 12, 2019 12:21 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights important numbers for the Bangladesh team from World Cups.

Result Summary

IMAGE: The Bangladesh team celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Year Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Remarks 1999 5 2 3 0 0 Knocked out in first round 2003 6 0 5 0 1 Knocked out in first round 2007 9 3 6 0 0 Knocked out in Super-Eight 2011 6 3 3 0 0 Knocked out in first round 2015 6 3 3 0 0 Lost in quarter-final Total 32 11 20 0 1

Playing Record against Participating Teams

Versus Played Won Lost Tied No Result Win% Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0.00 England 3 2 1 0 0 66.66 India 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 New Zealand 4 0 4 0 0 0.00 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 South Africa 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0.00 West Indies 4 0 3 0 1 0.00

Highest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 322/4 Scotland Nelson 2015 288/7 New Zealand Hamilton 2015 283/9 India Mirpur 2011 275/7 England Adelaide 2015 267 Afghanistan Canberra 2015 251/8 South Africa Providence 2007

Lowest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 58 West Indies Mirpur 2011 78 South Africa Mirpur 2011 108 South Africa Bloemfontein 2003 112 Sri Lanka Port-of-Spain 2007 116 New Zealand Chelmsford 1999 120 v Canada Durban 2003

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: Mahmudullah celebrates a century. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Runs Player Vs Venue Year 128* Mahmudullah New Zealand Hamilton 2015 103 Mahmudullah England Adelaide 2015 95 Tamim Iqbal Scotland Nelson 2015 89 Mushfiqur Rahim England Adelaide 2015 87 Mohammad Ashraful South Africa Providence 2007

LEADING BATSMEN

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Shakib Al Hasan 21 540 63 30.00 70.86 0 5 Mushfiqur Rahim 21 510 89 31.87 72.03 0 4 Tamim Iqbal 21 483 95 23.00 73.85 0 3 Mahmudullah 10 397 128* 56.71 77.69 2 1 Mohammad Ashraful 16 299 87 24.92 74.75 0 2

Highest Partnership for each wicket

Wicket Runs Players Venue Year 1st 69 Shahriar Hossain and Mehrab Hossain Pakistan (Northampton) 1999 2nd 139 Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Scotland (Nelson) 2015 3rd 90 Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah New Zealand (Hamilton) 2015 4th 84 Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan India (Port-of-Spain) 2007 5th 141 Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim England (Adelaide) 2015 6th 78 Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman New Zealand (Hamilton) 2015 7th 58 Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza West Indies (Bridgetown) 2007 8th 70* Khaled Mashud and Mohammad Rafique New Zealand (Kimberley) 2003 9th 58* Mahmudullah and Shafiul Islam England (Chittagong) 2011 10th 34 Mohammad Rafique and Syed Rasel New Zealand (North Sound) 2007

Best Bowling in a match

IMAGE: Shafiul Islam celebrates taking a wicket. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images

Wicket/Runs Player Vs Venue Year Shafiul Islam 4/21 Ireland Mirpur 2011 Mashrafe Mortaza 4/38 India Port-of-Spain 2007 Rubel Hossain 4/53 England Adelaide 2015 Shakib Al Hasan 4/55 New Zealand Hamilton 2015

Leading Bowlers

Matches Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Shakib Al Hasan 21 23 35.78 4.99 4/55 1 Abdur Razzak 15 20 28.20 4.63 3/20 0 Mashrafe Mortaza 16 18 36.05 4.94 4/38 1

Most Appearances

Mts Years Mushfiqur Rahim 21 2007-2015 Tamim Iqbal 21 2007-2015 Shakib Al Hasan 21 2007-2015

Most Captaincies