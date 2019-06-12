Don't rule Bangladesh out!

Rajneesh Gupta highlights important numbers for the Bangladesh team from World Cups.
Result Summary
|Year
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Remarks
|1999
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Knocked out in first round
|2003
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Knocked out in first round
|2007
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Knocked out in Super-Eight
|2011
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Knocked out in first round
|2015
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Lost in quarter-final
|Total
|32
|11
|20
|0
|1
Playing Record against Participating Teams
|Versus
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.66
|India
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33
|New Zealand
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|West Indies
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0.00
Highest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|322/4
|Scotland
|Nelson
|2015
|288/7
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2015
|283/9
|India
|Mirpur
|2011
|275/7
|England
|Adelaide
|2015
|267
|Afghanistan
|Canberra
|2015
|251/8
|South Africa
|Providence
|2007
Lowest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|58
|West Indies
|Mirpur
|2011
|78
|South Africa
|Mirpur
|2011
|108
|South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|2003
|112
|Sri Lanka
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|116
|New Zealand
|Chelmsford
|1999
|120
|v Canada
|Durban
|2003
Highest Individual Innings
|Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|128*
|Mahmudullah
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2015
|103
|Mahmudullah
|England
|Adelaide
|2015
|95
|Tamim Iqbal
|Scotland
|Nelson
|2015
|89
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|England
|Adelaide
|2015
|87
|Mohammad Ashraful
|South Africa
|Providence
|2007
LEADING BATSMEN
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Shakib Al Hasan
|21
|540
|63
|30.00
|70.86
|0
|5
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|21
|510
|89
|31.87
|72.03
|0
|4
|Tamim Iqbal
|21
|483
|95
|23.00
|73.85
|0
|3
|Mahmudullah
|10
|397
|128*
|56.71
|77.69
|2
|1
|Mohammad Ashraful
|16
|299
|87
|24.92
|74.75
|0
|2
Highest Partnership for each wicket
|Wicket
|Runs
|Players
|Venue
|Year
|1st
|69
|Shahriar Hossain and Mehrab Hossain
|Pakistan (Northampton)
|1999
|2nd
|139
|Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah
|Scotland (Nelson)
|2015
|3rd
|90
|Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah
|New Zealand (Hamilton)
|2015
|4th
|84
|Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan
|India (Port-of-Spain)
|2007
|5th
|141
|Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim
|England (Adelaide)
|2015
|6th
|78
|Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman
|New Zealand (Hamilton)
|2015
|7th
|58
|Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza
|West Indies (Bridgetown)
|2007
|8th
|70*
|Khaled Mashud and Mohammad Rafique
|New Zealand (Kimberley)
|2003
|9th
|58*
|Mahmudullah and Shafiul Islam
|England (Chittagong)
|2011
|10th
|34
|Mohammad Rafique and Syed Rasel
|New Zealand (North Sound)
|2007
Best Bowling in a match
|Wicket/Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Shafiul Islam
|4/21
|Ireland
|Mirpur
|2011
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|4/38
|India
|Port-of-Spain
|2007
|Rubel Hossain
|4/53
|England
|Adelaide
|2015
|Shakib Al Hasan
|4/55
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2015
Leading Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|Shakib Al Hasan
|21
|23
|35.78
|4.99
|4/55
|1
|Abdur Razzak
|15
|20
|28.20
|4.63
|3/20
|0
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|16
|18
|36.05
|4.94
|4/38
|1
Most Appearances
|Mts
|Years
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|21
|2007-2015
|Tamim Iqbal
|21
|2007-2015
|Shakib Al Hasan
|21
|2007-2015
Most Captaincies
|Captain
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Habibul Bashar
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|Shakib Al Hasan
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|42.85
