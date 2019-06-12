News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Don't rule Bangladesh out!

Don't rule Bangladesh out!

June 12, 2019 12:21 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights important numbers for the Bangladesh team from World Cups.

 

Result Summary

IMAGE: The Bangladesh team celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
YearMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultRemarks
1999 5 2 3 0 0 Knocked out in first round
2003 6 0 5 0 1 Knocked out in first round
2007 9 3 6 0 0 Knocked out in Super-Eight
2011 6 3 3 0 0 Knocked out in first round
2015 6 3 3 0 0 Lost in quarter-final
Total 32 11 20 0 1  

 

Playing Record against Participating Teams

VersusPlayedWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00
Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0.00
England 3 2 1 0 0 66.66
India 3 1 2 0 0 33.33
New Zealand 4 0 4 0 0 0.00
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00
South Africa 3 1 2 0 0 33.33
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0.00
West Indies 4 0 3 0 1 0.00

 

Highest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
322/4 Scotland Nelson 2015
288/7 New Zealand Hamilton 2015
283/9 India Mirpur 2011
275/7 England Adelaide 2015
267 Afghanistan Canberra 2015
251/8 South Africa Providence 2007

 

Lowest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
58 West Indies Mirpur 2011
78 South Africa Mirpur 2011
108 South Africa Bloemfontein  2003
112 Sri Lanka Port-of-Spain 2007
116 New Zealand Chelmsford 1999
120 v Canada Durban 2003

 

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: Mahmudullah celebrates a century. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images
RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
128* Mahmudullah New Zealand Hamilton 2015
103 Mahmudullah England Adelaide 2015
95 Tamim Iqbal Scotland Nelson 2015
89 Mushfiqur Rahim England Adelaide 2015
87 Mohammad Ashraful South Africa Providence 2007

 

LEADING BATSMEN

 MatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
Shakib Al Hasan 21 540 63 30.00 70.86 0 5
Mushfiqur Rahim 21 510 89 31.87 72.03 0 4
Tamim Iqbal 21 483 95 23.00 73.85 0 3
Mahmudullah 10 397 128* 56.71 77.69 2 1
Mohammad Ashraful 16 299 87 24.92 74.75 0 2

 

Highest Partnership for each wicket

WicketRunsPlayersVenueYear
1st 69 Shahriar Hossain and Mehrab Hossain Pakistan (Northampton) 1999
2nd 139 Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Scotland (Nelson) 2015
3rd 90 Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah New Zealand (Hamilton) 2015
4th 84 Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan India (Port-of-Spain) 2007
5th 141 Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim England (Adelaide) 2015
6th 78 Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman New Zealand (Hamilton) 2015
7th 58 Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza West Indies (Bridgetown) 2007
8th 70* Khaled Mashud and Mohammad Rafique New Zealand (Kimberley) 2003
9th 58* Mahmudullah and Shafiul Islam England (Chittagong) 2011
10th 34 Mohammad Rafique and Syed Rasel New Zealand (North Sound) 2007

 

Best Bowling in a match

IMAGE: Shafiul Islam celebrates taking a wicket. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images
Wicket/RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
Shafiul Islam 4/21 Ireland Mirpur 2011
Mashrafe Mortaza 4/38 India Port-of-Spain 2007
Rubel Hossain 4/53 England Adelaide 2015
Shakib Al Hasan 4/55 New Zealand Hamilton 2015

 

Leading Bowlers

 MatchesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Shakib Al Hasan 21 23 35.78 4.99 4/55 1
Abdur Razzak 15 20 28.20 4.63 3/20 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 16 18 36.05 4.94 4/38 1

 

Most Appearances

 MtsYears
Mushfiqur Rahim 21 2007-2015
Tamim Iqbal 21 2007-2015
Shakib Al Hasan 21 2007-2015

 

Most Captaincies

CaptainPlayedWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Habibul Bashar 9 3 6 0 0 33.33
Shakib Al Hasan 7 3 4 0 0 42.85

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA
