August 18, 2020 12:54 IST

As India celebrated Independence Day, the cricketing world was stunned when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.

As a glorious era ends, Dominic Xavier asks which cricketer can fill the huge void left by Dhoni's departure from an arena which he dominated as player and leader for so long.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com