Dhoni retires from international cricket

Last updated on: August 15, 2020 20:15 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in July 2019. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he said in a video post on Instagram.



Interestingly, Dhoni shared some memorable moments from his India career in the video on Instagram, with the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kabhie Kabhie.

Dhoni is regarded as one of India's most successful captains, having led the country to two World Cup titles -- the World T20 in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Infact, Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). He also led India to the number one ranking in the longest format of the game.

He had retired from Test cricket in 2014 and was only playing in the limited overs format.

The 39-year-old last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in July 2019.

He will be making a return to competitive cricket in the IPL, starting next month.