Dom's Take: End of the Dhoni Era

By DOMINIC XAVIER
December 30, 2020 17:25 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Dhoni led India to two World Cup titles -- the World T20 in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

He is is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

He also led India to the number one ranking in the longest format of the game.

In the third of a year-end series Dominic Xavier salutes the cricketing legend.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

