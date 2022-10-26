News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Records

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Records

By Rajneesh Gupta
October 26, 2022 09:47 IST
Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Captain Shakib Al Hasan will be one of Bangladesh's key players at T20 World Cup 2021. Photograph: ICC Media/Twitter

Will Bangladesh come undone again on the big stage or will they shake off the tag as underachievers and win their first World Cup title?

with just seven wins over 33 matches in previous T20 World CupS, Bangladesh have history to overturn in unfamiliar conditions in Australia.

Team: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting and Fielding

 GAMESINNINGSNOT OUTRUNSHIGHEST SCOREAVERAGESTRIKE RATE10050CAUGHTSTUMPED
Afif Hossain 56 51 7 946 77* 21.50 120.81 0 3 14 0
Ebadat Hossain 3 0 0 0 0     0 0 0 0
Hasan Mahmud 7 4 3 5 3 5.00 62.50 0 0 2 0
Litton Das 61 60 1 1270 69 21.52 127.12 0 7 23 1
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 18 16 2 205 46 14.64 118.49 0 0 9 0
Mosaddek Hossain 29 27 10 371 48* 21.82 118.15 0 0 12 0
Mustafizur Rahman 74 22 7 59 15 3.93 69.41 0 0 16 0
Najmul Hossain Shanto 13 13 1 229 40 19.08 105.04 0 0 9 0
Nasum Ahmed 27 13 9 45 19* 11.25 100.00 0 0 5 0
Nurul Hasan 42 37 13 417 42* 17.37 118.46 0 0 17 8
Sabbir Rahman 48 47 5 977 80 23.26 119.29 0 4 25 0
Shakib Al Hasan 105 104 11 2206 84 23.72 122.21 0 12 23 0
Soumya Sarkar 69 69 3 1177 68 17.83 121.96 0 5 33 0
Taskin Ahmed 42 19 9 84 15* 8.40 93.33 0 0 6 0
Yasir Ali 8 8 2 92 42* 15.33 131.42 0 0 4 0

 

Standby players

 GAMESINNINGSNOT OUTRUNSHIGHEST SCOREAVERAGESTRIKE RATE10050CAUGHTSTUMPED
Mahedi Hasan 38 28 7 259 30* 12.33 104.85 0 0 13 0
Rishad Hossain 0                    
Shoriful Islam 28 10 5 15 6 3.00 88.23 0 0 7 0
Mohammad Saifuddin 34 20 9 200 39* 18.18 113.63 0 0 8 0

 

Bowling

 GAMESOVERSRUNSWICKETSAVERAGERUNS PER OVERBEST4W
Afif Hossain 56 24 198 8 24.75 8.25 2-9 0
Ebadat Hossain 3 12 115 6 19.16 9.58 3-51 0
Hasan Mahmud 7 28 189 7 21.00 6.75 2-27 0
Soumya Sarkar 69 44 417 11 37.90 9.47 2-19 0
Litton Das 61 0 0 0     - 0
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 18 46 394 8 49.25 8.56 3-17 0
Mosaddek Hossain 29 49.1 348 16 21.75 7.07 5-20 1
Mustafizur Rahman 74 262.4 2037 94 21.67 7.75 5-22 4
Najmul Hossain Shanto 13 1 3 0   3.00 - 0
Nasum Ahmed 27 86.3 627 31 20.22 7.24 4-10 3
Nurul Hasan 42 0 0 0     - 0
Sabbir Rahman 48 12.1 79 6 13.16 6.49 3-11 0
Shakib Al Hasan 105 382.3 2581 122 20.98 6.74 5-21 6
Taskin Ahmed 42 138.4 1084 32 33.87 7.81 2-12 0
Yasir Ali 8 0 0 0     - 0

 

Standby players

 GAMESOVERSRUNSWICKETSAVERAGERUNS PER OVERBEST4W
Mahedi Hasan 38 122.5 807 30 26.90 6.56 3-19 0
Rishad Hossain 0              
Shoriful Islam 28 90.1 726 32 22.68 8.05 3-21 0
Mohammad Saifuddin 34 116.5 1009 34 29.67 8.63 4-33 1

 

Rajneesh Gupta / Rediff.com
