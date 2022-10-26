Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Records

Will Bangladesh come undone again on the big stage or will they shake off the tag as underachievers and win their first World Cup title?
with just seven wins over 33 matches in previous T20 World CupS, Bangladesh have history to overturn in unfamiliar conditions in Australia.
Team: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records
Batting and Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Afif Hossain
|56
|51
|7
|946
|77*
|21.50
|120.81
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Ebadat Hossain
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|7
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5.00
|62.50
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Litton Das
|61
|60
|1
|1270
|69
|21.52
|127.12
|0
|7
|23
|1
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|18
|16
|2
|205
|46
|14.64
|118.49
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Mosaddek Hossain
|29
|27
|10
|371
|48*
|21.82
|118.15
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|74
|22
|7
|59
|15
|3.93
|69.41
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|13
|13
|1
|229
|40
|19.08
|105.04
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Nasum Ahmed
|27
|13
|9
|45
|19*
|11.25
|100.00
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Nurul Hasan
|42
|37
|13
|417
|42*
|17.37
|118.46
|0
|0
|17
|8
|Sabbir Rahman
|48
|47
|5
|977
|80
|23.26
|119.29
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|105
|104
|11
|2206
|84
|23.72
|122.21
|0
|12
|23
|0
|Soumya Sarkar
|69
|69
|3
|1177
|68
|17.83
|121.96
|0
|5
|33
|0
|Taskin Ahmed
|42
|19
|9
|84
|15*
|8.40
|93.33
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Yasir Ali
|8
|8
|2
|92
|42*
|15.33
|131.42
|0
|0
|4
|0
Standby players
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Mahedi Hasan
|38
|28
|7
|259
|30*
|12.33
|104.85
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Rishad Hossain
|0
|Shoriful Islam
|28
|10
|5
|15
|6
|3.00
|88.23
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|34
|20
|9
|200
|39*
|18.18
|113.63
|0
|0
|8
|0
Bowling
|GAMES
|OVERS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Afif Hossain
|56
|24
|198
|8
|24.75
|8.25
|2-9
|0
|Ebadat Hossain
|3
|12
|115
|6
|19.16
|9.58
|3-51
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|7
|28
|189
|7
|21.00
|6.75
|2-27
|0
|Soumya Sarkar
|69
|44
|417
|11
|37.90
|9.47
|2-19
|0
|Litton Das
|61
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|18
|46
|394
|8
|49.25
|8.56
|3-17
|0
|Mosaddek Hossain
|29
|49.1
|348
|16
|21.75
|7.07
|5-20
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|74
|262.4
|2037
|94
|21.67
|7.75
|5-22
|4
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|13
|1
|3
|0
|3.00
|-
|0
|Nasum Ahmed
|27
|86.3
|627
|31
|20.22
|7.24
|4-10
|3
|Nurul Hasan
|42
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Sabbir Rahman
|48
|12.1
|79
|6
|13.16
|6.49
|3-11
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|105
|382.3
|2581
|122
|20.98
|6.74
|5-21
|6
|Taskin Ahmed
|42
|138.4
|1084
|32
|33.87
|7.81
|2-12
|0
|Yasir Ali
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
Standby players
|GAMES
|OVERS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Mahedi Hasan
|38
|122.5
|807
|30
|26.90
|6.56
|3-19
|0
|Rishad Hossain
|0
|Shoriful Islam
|28
|90.1
|726
|32
|22.68
|8.05
|3-21
|0
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|34
|116.5
|1009
|34
|29.67
|8.63
|4-33
|1