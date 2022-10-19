Australia's T20 World Cup Records

IMAGE: Will Australia become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups? Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australia will look to make most of the home advantage as they attempt to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.

Australia, who won their first T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, meet New Zealand in a rematch of last year's final in the opening match of this year's tournament in Sydney on October 22.

With 14 of the 15 members of the triumphant 2021 squad back in the team, the Aussies no doubt will be hard to beat in their own backyard.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting & Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Ashton Agar 46 28 5 277 29 12.04 101.47 0 0 31 0 Pat Cummins 46 21 11 95 18* 9.5 128.38 0 0 12 0 Tim David 22 21 2 714 92* 37.58 160.09 0 5 15 0 Aaron Finch 100 100 11 3013 172 33.85 144.02 2 18 50 0 Josh Hazlewood 37 6 4 21 13* 10.5 161.54 0 0 7 0 Josh Inglis 9 9 1 220 48 27.5 141.03 0 0 4 0 Mitchell Marsh 42 40 7 980 77* 29.7 126.61 0 6 18 0 Glenn Maxwell 94 86 13 2041 145* 27.96 150.41 3 9 39 0 Kane Richardson 33 6 3 16 9 5.33 100 0 0 14 0 Steve Smith 62 50 11 1004 90 25.74 125.34 0 4 39 0 Mitchell Starc 55 18 9 90 14 10 104.65 0 0 15 0 Marcus Stoinis 47 38 14 677 78 28.21 144.97 0 1 16 0 Matthew Wade (w/k) 71 54 15 1003 80 25.72 132.67 0 3 45 5 David Warner 95 95 11 2850 100* 33.93 142 1 24 53 0 Adam Zampa 69 14 7 47 13* 6.71 85.45 0 0 10 0

Bowling