News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's T20 World Cup Records

Australia's T20 World Cup Records

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 19, 2022 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Will Australia become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups? Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
 

Australia will look to make most of the home advantage as they attempt to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.

Australia, who won their first T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, meet New Zealand in a rematch of last year's final in the opening match of this year's tournament in Sydney on October 22.

With 14 of the 15 members of the triumphant 2021 squad back in the team, the Aussies no doubt will be hard to beat in their own backyard.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting & Fielding

 GAMESINNINGSNOT OUTRUNSHIGHEST SCOREAVERAGESTRIKE RATE10050CAUGHTSTUMPED
Ashton Agar 46 28 5 277 29 12.04 101.47 0 0 31 0
Pat Cummins 46 21 11 95 18* 9.5 128.38 0 0 12 0
Tim David 22 21 2 714 92* 37.58 160.09 0 5 15 0
Aaron Finch 100 100 11 3013 172 33.85 144.02 2 18 50 0
Josh Hazlewood 37 6 4 21 13* 10.5 161.54 0 0 7 0
Josh Inglis 9 9 1 220 48 27.5 141.03 0 0 4 0
Mitchell Marsh 42 40 7 980 77* 29.7 126.61 0 6 18 0
Glenn Maxwell 94 86 13 2041 145* 27.96 150.41 3 9 39 0
Kane Richardson 33 6 3 16 9 5.33 100 0 0 14 0
Steve Smith 62 50 11 1004 90 25.74 125.34 0 4 39 0
Mitchell Starc 55 18 9 90 14 10 104.65 0 0 15 0
Marcus Stoinis 47 38 14 677 78 28.21 144.97 0 1 16 0
Matthew Wade (w/k) 71 54 15 1003 80 25.72 132.67 0 3 45 5
David Warner 95 95 11 2850 100* 33.93 142 1 24 53 0
Adam Zampa 69 14 7 47 13* 6.71 85.45 0 0 10 0

 

Bowling

 GAMESBALLSRUNSWICKETSAVERAGERUNS PER OVERBEST4W
Ashton Agar 46 970 1048 47 22.3 6.48  6-30 2
Pat Cummins (v/c) 46 1002 1217 52 23.4 7.29  3-15 0
Tim David 22 164 255 5 51 9.33  1-18 0
Aaron Finch (c) 100 12 27 0 - 13.5  0-9 0
Josh Hazlewood 37 832 1057 53 19.94 7.62  4-12 4
Josh Inglis (w/k) 9 0 0 0 - - - 0
Mitchell Marsh 42 258 334 15 22.27 7.77  3-24 0
Glenn Maxwell 94 846 1057 36 29.36 7.5  3-10 0
Kane Richardson 33 702 960 43 22.33 8.21  4-30 1
Steve Smith 62 291 377 17 22.18 7.77  3-20 0
Mitchell Starc 55 1242 1572 70 22.46 7.59  4-20 1
Marcus Stoinis 47 374 527 17 31 8.45  3-34 0
Matthew Wade (w/k) 71 0 0 0 - - - 0
David Warner 95 0 0 0 - - - 0
Adam Zampa 69 1469 1700 77 22.08 6.94  5-19 1

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
Finch gets in the groove ahead of T20 WC
Finch gets in the groove ahead of T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Which keeper has most dismissals
T20 World Cup: Which keeper has most dismissals
Govt issues order redrawing Delhi municipal wards
Govt issues order redrawing Delhi municipal wards
'How can I build Rs 50L corpus by 2030?'
'How can I build Rs 50L corpus by 2030?'
LNG Tankers Shortage Affects India's Fuel Supply
LNG Tankers Shortage Affects India's Fuel Supply
Memories And More This Diwali!
Memories And More This Diwali!

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

What went WRONG for Australia against India in warm-up

What went WRONG for Australia against India in warm-up

Cummins takes over as Australia ODI captain

Cummins takes over as Australia ODI captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances