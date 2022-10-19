Australia's T20 World Cup Records

Australia will look to make most of the home advantage as they attempt to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.
Australia, who won their first T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, meet New Zealand in a rematch of last year's final in the opening match of this year's tournament in Sydney on October 22.
With 14 of the 15 members of the triumphant 2021 squad back in the team, the Aussies no doubt will be hard to beat in their own backyard.
Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records
Batting & Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Ashton Agar
|46
|28
|5
|277
|29
|12.04
|101.47
|0
|0
|31
|0
|Pat Cummins
|46
|21
|11
|95
|18*
|9.5
|128.38
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Tim David
|22
|21
|2
|714
|92*
|37.58
|160.09
|0
|5
|15
|0
|Aaron Finch
|100
|100
|11
|3013
|172
|33.85
|144.02
|2
|18
|50
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|37
|6
|4
|21
|13*
|10.5
|161.54
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Josh Inglis
|9
|9
|1
|220
|48
|27.5
|141.03
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|42
|40
|7
|980
|77*
|29.7
|126.61
|0
|6
|18
|0
|Glenn Maxwell
|94
|86
|13
|2041
|145*
|27.96
|150.41
|3
|9
|39
|0
|Kane Richardson
|33
|6
|3
|16
|9
|5.33
|100
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Steve Smith
|62
|50
|11
|1004
|90
|25.74
|125.34
|0
|4
|39
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|55
|18
|9
|90
|14
|10
|104.65
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Marcus Stoinis
|47
|38
|14
|677
|78
|28.21
|144.97
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Matthew Wade (w/k)
|71
|54
|15
|1003
|80
|25.72
|132.67
|0
|3
|45
|5
|David Warner
|95
|95
|11
|2850
|100*
|33.93
|142
|1
|24
|53
|0
|Adam Zampa
|69
|14
|7
|47
|13*
|6.71
|85.45
|0
|0
|10
|0
Bowling
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Ashton Agar
|46
|970
|1048
|47
|22.3
|6.48
|6-30
|2
|Pat Cummins (v/c)
|46
|1002
|1217
|52
|23.4
|7.29
|3-15
|0
|Tim David
|22
|164
|255
|5
|51
|9.33
|1-18
|0
|Aaron Finch (c)
|100
|12
|27
|0
|-
|13.5
|0-9
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|37
|832
|1057
|53
|19.94
|7.62
|4-12
|4
|Josh Inglis (w/k)
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|42
|258
|334
|15
|22.27
|7.77
|3-24
|0
|Glenn Maxwell
|94
|846
|1057
|36
|29.36
|7.5
|3-10
|0
|Kane Richardson
|33
|702
|960
|43
|22.33
|8.21
|4-30
|1
|Steve Smith
|62
|291
|377
|17
|22.18
|7.77
|3-20
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|55
|1242
|1572
|70
|22.46
|7.59
|4-20
|1
|Marcus Stoinis
|47
|374
|527
|17
|31
|8.45
|3-34
|0
|Matthew Wade (w/k)
|71
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|David Warner
|95
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Adam Zampa
|69
|1469
|1700
|77
|22.08
|6.94
|5-19
|1