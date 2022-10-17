News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finch gets in the groove with half century ahead of T20 WC

Finch gets in the groove with half century ahead of T20 WC

October 17, 2022 19:37 IST
Australia's captain Aaron Finch had been struggling for form but finally hit a 50 against India in their T20 World Cup warm-up on Monday

IMAGE: Australia's captain Aaron Finch had been struggling for form but finally hit a 50 against India in their T20 World Cup warm-up on Monday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia captain Aaron Finch gave himself a timely boost ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup while India seamer Mohammed Shami proved his worth in a dramatic four-wicket final over in a warm-up match between the tournament heavyweights on Monday.

 

Finch had managed only one fifty in his previous 10 T20 Internationals and his slump has been a major talking point in the lead-up to Australia's title defence on home soil.

His 76 off 54 balls will ease some of the pressure on the under-fire opener, though it was not enough to secure victory as a spectacular late collapse gave India a six-run win.

"It's nice to get a few in the middle," Finch said afterwards at the Gabba.

"It would have been nice to get us over the line but can't win the World Cup in a practice game."

With Australia preferring to chase, India made a competitive 186-7 with half-centuries from opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50).

Rohit Sharma's 14-ball 15 would do little to ease concerns about the India captain's form heading into the tournament, while Virat Kohli (19) did not last long either.

Source: REUTERS
